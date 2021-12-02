Listen: Post Bulletin city government reporter Randy Petersen discusses downtown retail story

On the second episode of the Post Bulletin's "Behind the Headline" podcast, city government reporter Randy Petersen discusses his in-depth weekend focus with digital content producer Erich Fisher regarding the City of Rochester trying to fill vacant retail storefronts downtown.

