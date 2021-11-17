Listen: Post Bulletin investigative reporter Nora Eckert discusses her organ transplant investigation series
The Post Bulletin's "Behind the Headline" podcast brings reporters from our newsroom on to discuss their stories and how they go about their reporting.
On the inaugural episode of the Post Bulletin's "Behind the Headline" podcast, investigative reporter Nora Eckert discusses her organ transplant investigation series with digital content producer Erich Fisher.
READ NORA ECKERT'S FULL SERIES HERE:
Organ failure: Patients of color have 'been let down by the system'
Organ failure: The most powerful transplant middleman in Minnesota is under federal investigation
Organ failure: The gatekeeper of Minnesota's organ transplant system is underperforming. It may be costing lives
'Maybe today's the day': One Mayo Clinic patient’s harrowing wait for a rare double transplant
Searching for life, Rochester transplant patient relies on his 'team' for support
A heart-shaped kidney and beautiful love story: Couple prepares for transplant
