Listen: Post Bulletin Minute for Monday, March 22
Follow this Rochester news and weather podcast on Apple, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.
Here is your Post Bulletin Minute podcast for Monday, March 22:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
Day in History: 1921: Union painters go on strike for 85 cents an hour
Taking on the world: Mayo High School team heads to nationals in global affairs competition
Study: COVID-19 hospitalization can create lasting kidney damage
