Listen: Post Bulletin Minute for Tuesday, March 16
Here is your Post Bulletin Minute podcast for Tuesday, March 16:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
Day in History: 1971: Gunman robs Rochester State Bank
Rochester Public Schools grant snow day for all, including distance learners
The Sky's the limit: Dodge County goalie has had tremendous career for 'Cats
