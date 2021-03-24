Listen: Post Bulletin Minute for Wednesday, March 24
Follow this Rochester news and weather podcast on Apple, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.
Here is your Post Bulletin Minute podcast for Wednesday, March 24:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
Day in History: 1946: Austin boys basketball team wins state title
'It was nuts. It was exhilarating': How a punishing year transformed Mayo Clinic
DMCC board backs planned apartment complex catering to mixed incomes
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
ADVERTISEMENT