Listen: Post Bulletin regional reporter Brian Todd talks issues facing trucking industry

The Post Bulletin's "Behind the Headline" podcast brings reporters from our newsroom on to discuss their stories and how they go about their reporting.

Behind the Headlines Podcast - Brian Todd
Post Bulletin digital content producer Erich Fisher and reporter Brian Todd record an episode of the "Behind the Headlines" podcast Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
December 29, 2021 12:30 PM
On the fourth episode of the Post Bulletin's "Behind the Headline" podcast, digital content producer Erich Fisher talks with regional reporter Brian Todd about issues the trucking industry has been facing in the area.

READ BRIAN TODD'S FULL WEEKEND FOCUS HERE:

Related Topics: BEHIND THE HEADLINECALEDONIA
