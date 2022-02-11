SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Listen: Post Bulletin reporter Anne Halliwell talks barriers black business owners face in Rochester

The Post Bulletin's "Behind the Headline" podcast brings reporters from our newsroom on to discuss their stories and how they go about their reporting.

Anne Halliwell.jpg
Anne Halliwell.
John Molseed / Post Bulletin file photo
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
February 11, 2022 12:50 PM
On the sixth episode of the Post Bulletin's "Behind the Headline" podcast, digital content producer Erich Fisher talks with reporter Anne Halliwell about the barriers black business owners face in Rochester, as well as reflecting on her time with the Post Bulletin.

READ ANNE HALLIWELL'S FULL STORY HERE:

