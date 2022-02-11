Listen: Post Bulletin reporter Anne Halliwell talks barriers black business owners face in Rochester
The Post Bulletin's "Behind the Headline" podcast brings reporters from our newsroom on to discuss their stories and how they go about their reporting.
On the sixth episode of the Post Bulletin's "Behind the Headline" podcast, digital content producer Erich Fisher talks with reporter Anne Halliwell about the barriers black business owners face in Rochester, as well as reflecting on her time with the Post Bulletin.
READ ANNE HALLIWELL'S FULL STORY HERE:
