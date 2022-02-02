SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Listen: Post Bulletin reporter Matthew Stolle talks 1987 abduction and murder of Stephen B. Small

The Post Bulletin's "Behind the Headline" podcast brings reporters from our newsroom on to discuss their stories and how they go about their reporting.

Post Bulletin digital content producer Erich Fisher interviews reporter Matthew Stolle for an episode of the "Behind the Headlines" podcast on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
February 02, 2022 01:13 PM
On the fifth episode of the Post Bulletin's "Behind the Headline" podcast, digital content producer Erich Fisher talks with reporter Matthew Stolle about the 1987 abduction and murder of Stephen B. Small, a relative of the Small family that once owned the Post Bulletin.

READ MATTHEW STOLLE'S FULL VAULT STORY HERE:

Post Bulletin digital content producer Erich Fisher interviews reporter Matthew Stolle for an episode of the "Behind the Headlines" podcast on Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

