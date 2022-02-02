Listen: Post Bulletin reporter Matthew Stolle talks 1987 abduction and murder of Stephen B. Small
The Post Bulletin's "Behind the Headline" podcast brings reporters from our newsroom on to discuss their stories and how they go about their reporting.
On the fifth episode of the Post Bulletin's "Behind the Headline" podcast, digital content producer Erich Fisher talks with reporter Matthew Stolle about the 1987 abduction and murder of Stephen B. Small, a relative of the Small family that once owned the Post Bulletin.
READ MATTHEW STOLLE'S FULL VAULT STORY HERE:
