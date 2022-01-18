SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Listen: Program to halt evictions not paying off for area landlords

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
January 18, 2022 06:35 AM
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Tuesday, January 18:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

  • Day in History: 1947: ‘This Is Your FBI' is a hit on radio
  • Program to halt evictions not paying off for area landlords
  • Drag brunches coming to Crave in Rochester
  • 'At every turn, it’s something:' Moving from homelessness to housed comes with its own challenges
  • High school highlights for Monday, Jan. 18, 2022

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

