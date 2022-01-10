Listen: Raymond was luxury living in its time
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Monday, January 10:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1947: President Truman proposes a balanced budget
- Raymond was luxury living in its time
- New owners are at the tiller of Wabasha marina in the wake of $4.9 million deal
- 'A special high school basketball player': Hope Dudycha does it all for top-ranked Austin
- Caledonia turns up the heat on Byron in second half
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
Exclusive
The 1921 apartment building was acquired by Black Swan Living Property Management.
Members Only
Ben and Jennifer Millemon of Meridian, Idaho purchased the Wabasha Marina & Boatyard at 1009 Main St. for $4.9 million on Dec. 17.
Consultant points option for improving course or scaling back future.