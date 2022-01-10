SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Listen: Raymond was luxury living in its time

Post Bulletin Minute
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
January 10, 2022 06:30 AM
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Monday, January 10:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

  • Day in History: 1947: President Truman proposes a balanced budget
  • Raymond was luxury living in its time
  • New owners are at the tiller of Wabasha marina in the wake of $4.9 million deal
  • 'A special high school basketball player': Hope Dudycha does it all for top-ranked Austin
  • Caledonia turns up the heat on Byron in second half

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

