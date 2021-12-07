Listen: Rental fees highlighted as Rochester council approves $509.4 million city budget
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Tuesday, December 7:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
-
Day in History:
1946: American flag shot, torn in 1941 will be raised again Highlights from 1996, 1971, 1946 and 1921.
-
Rental fees highlighted as Rochester council approves $509.4 million city budget Landlords face increased inspection charges in 2022 budget as tax levy increased by 6.5%
-
The benefits of art collectives with Ivete Martinez Longtime arts advocate on the state of Rochester's art scene, how to get involved.
-
Stewartville bowlers get a 'Mermaid Miracle' and a state championship Stewartville slips past Lake City for state title as Dawson Peterson converts miracle shot.
-
Monday's high school highlights Top performances for area high school players.
ADVERTISEMENT
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .