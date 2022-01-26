Listen: Reports find what's needed for retirement living
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Wednesday, January 26:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1922: Guns used by James Gang members on display
- A place to call home: Reports find what's needed for retirement living
- They're back: Party precinct caucuses set for Feb.1
- Third Byron School Board member to resign in less than a year
- High school highlights for Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022
Landowners both for and against the 200-megawatt solar garden project had their say Tuesday night in Kasson.
Community members point to specific needs as options for aging community lag alongside overall anticipated housing shortages.
The school board last voted on bell times in January 2021 after years of discussion.
Byron School Board member Sharon Kreitinger's last board meeting will be Feb. 7.