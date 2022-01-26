SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Listen: Reports find what's needed for retirement living

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
January 26, 2022 05:57 AM
Share

Here's your morning headlines podcast for Wednesday, January 26:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

  • Day in History: 1922: Guns used by James Gang members on display
  • A place to call home: Reports find what's needed for retirement living
  • They're back: Party precinct caucuses set for Feb.1
  • Third Byron School Board member to resign in less than a year
  • High school highlights for Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
What to read next
nRPfx-byron-solar-project (1).png
Local
Public comes out to give opinions on Byron Solar project
Landowners both for and against the 200-megawatt solar garden project had their say Tuesday night in Kasson.
January 26, 2022 07:23 AM
 · 
By  Brian Todd
Housing for Seniors - Bob Keith
Members Only
Local
A place to call home: Reports find what's needed for retirement living
Community members point to specific needs as options for aging community lag alongside overall anticipated housing shortages.
January 26, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
school bus possible.jpg
Local
97% of Rochester's elementary school staff members disapprove of new start times
The school board last voted on bell times in January 2021 after years of discussion.
January 25, 2022 11:21 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Sharon Kreitinger.png
Local
Third Byron School Board member to resign in less than a year
Byron School Board member Sharon Kreitinger's last board meeting will be Feb. 7.
January 25, 2022 05:49 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer