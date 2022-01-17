Listen: Rochester council backs short-term mask requirement
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Monday, January 17:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1972: 'Hong Kong flu' confirmed in Rochester
- Rochester council backs short-term mask requirement
- Churches navigate another COVID spike
- RYBA calls upon 'Spirit of Rochester' for new logos, team names
- High school highlights for Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022
Commissioners met with state lawmakers Friday in advance of the Jan. 31 start of the 2022 Minnesota legislative session.
City's third mask mandate will run through Feb. 7
Some churches cancel in-person services as COVID cases continue to rise.
The district made the change Monday, Jan. 10, 2022, amid a surge in COVID cases around the area. Contrary to Stewartville's decision, other entities are tightening their mask mandates.