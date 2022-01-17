SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Listen: Rochester council backs short-term mask requirement

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
January 17, 2022 06:09 AM
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Monday, January 17:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

  • Day in History: 1972: 'Hong Kong flu' confirmed in Rochester
  • Rochester council backs short-term mask requirement
  • Churches navigate another COVID spike
  • RYBA calls upon 'Spirit of Rochester' for new logos, team names
  • High school highlights for Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin.

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
