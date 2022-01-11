SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Listen: Rochester council doesn't see easy answers for golf questions

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
January 11, 2022 06:21 AM
Share

Here's your morning headlines podcast for Monday, January 10:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

  • Day in History: 1922: Rochester checker club gathers at Northern Hotel
  • Rochester council doesn't see easy answers for golf questions
  • Hunan Chinese Restaurant in Soldiers Field Plaza closed due to 'health and safety hazards'
  • Tyler Aug captures his own creative niche in Rochester with film
  • High school highlights for Monday, Jan. 10, 2022

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
What to read next
embroidery quilt header.jpg
Local
Artist to display community quilt, audio exhibit on home in Lanesboro
Cecilia Cornejo Sotelo presents the latest leg in the Wandering House journey.
January 11, 2022 06:15 AM
 · 
By  Anne Halliwell
Tyler J Aug.JPG
Exclusive
Local
Tyler Aug captures his own creative niche in Rochester with film
Career took root when he took up his grandfather's video camera.
January 11, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
050321.ALL-CITY-GOLF.175.jpg
Local
Rochester council doesn't see easy answers for golf questions
Review of consultant's report leaves options to be weighed as city looks to optimize its golf program
January 10, 2022 08:15 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Hunan Chinese Resaurant
Local
Hunan Chinese Restaurant in Soldier Field Plaza closed due to 'health and safety hazards'
Public health officials say the eatery was closed to ongoing food safety management issues.
January 10, 2022 05:56 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle