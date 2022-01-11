Listen: Rochester council doesn't see easy answers for golf questions
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Monday, January 10:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1922: Rochester checker club gathers at Northern Hotel
- Rochester council doesn't see easy answers for golf questions
- Hunan Chinese Restaurant in Soldiers Field Plaza closed due to 'health and safety hazards'
- Tyler Aug captures his own creative niche in Rochester with film
- High school highlights for Monday, Jan. 10, 2022
Cecilia Cornejo Sotelo presents the latest leg in the Wandering House journey.
Exclusive
Career took root when he took up his grandfather's video camera.
Review of consultant's report leaves options to be weighed as city looks to optimize its golf program
Public health officials say the eatery was closed to ongoing food safety management issues.