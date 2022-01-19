SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Listen: Rochester postal service looking for 60-plus carriers, workers

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
January 19, 2022 06:11 AM
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Wednesday, January 19:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

  • Day in History: 1972: Minnesota lost 3,000 farms in 1971
  • Rochester postal service looking for 60-plus carriers, workers
  • Rochester Public Schools provides update on COVID mitigation strategies
  • Students protest development at heron nest site
  • High school highlights for Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
