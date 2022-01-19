Listen: Rochester postal service looking for 60-plus carriers, workers
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Wednesday, January 19:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1972: Minnesota lost 3,000 farms in 1971
- Rochester postal service looking for 60-plus carriers, workers
- Rochester Public Schools provides update on COVID mitigation strategies
- Students protest development at heron nest site
- High school highlights for Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022
The program, funded by American Rescue Plan Act money, aims to help build more affordable housing in Olmsted County.
"We are absolutely committed to bringing students back Jan. 31. That said, we can never say never, but the intent is very, very clear to make that move," Interim Superintendent Kent Pekel said.
City council tries to make amends with mobile salon that got poor treatment from an anonymous caller.
Service begins push to hire scores of workers.