Listen: Rochester Public Schools resurrects role of research and analysis director

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
February 02, 2022 05:56 AM
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Wednesday, February 2:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

  • Day in History: 1947: Dr. W. R. Lovelace II to leave Mayo Clinic
  • Data storytelling: Rochester Public Schools resurrects role of research and analysis director
  • Boba tea trend takes root in Rochester
  • Delayed Rochester splash pad project flows forward
  • High school highlights for Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

