Listen: Rochester Public Schools resurrects role of research and analysis director
- Day in History: 1947: Dr. W. R. Lovelace II to leave Mayo Clinic
- Data storytelling: Rochester Public Schools resurrects role of research and analysis director
- Boba tea trend takes root in Rochester
- Delayed Rochester splash pad project flows forward
- High school highlights for Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022
Popular Asian tea with boba pearls, made from starch of tapioca root, is gaining popularity in Minnesota.
Lincolnshire project set to start construction in spring with anticipated summer completion.
The Goodhue County Sheriff’s dispatch received a call just before 6 a.m. Tuesday. Feb. 1, 2022, for a report of an employee that had been pulled into a machine and was unresponsive at Suståne Natural Fertilizer, 310 Holiday Ave. in Cannon Falls.
"This is a position that any school district of our size has or should have," Interim Superintendent Kent Pekel said.