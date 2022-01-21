Listen: Rochester rabbi is classmate and friend of Texas rabbi hailed a hero during last week's hostage crisis

Here's your morning headlines podcast for Friday, January 21:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

Day in History: 1972: Kickoff for Lake City's centennial

1972: Kickoff for Lake City's centennial Rochester rabbi is classmate and friend of Texas rabbi hailed a hero during last week's hostage crisis

Southeast Minnesota counties will see COVID peaks at different times

Fiddlehead Coffee to check into Rochester's Kahler Grand Hotel

High school highlights for Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .