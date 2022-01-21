Listen: Rochester rabbi is classmate and friend of Texas rabbi hailed a hero during last week's hostage crisis
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Friday, January 21:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1972: Kickoff for Lake City's centennial
- Rochester rabbi is classmate and friend of Texas rabbi hailed a hero during last week's hostage crisis
- Southeast Minnesota counties will see COVID peaks at different times
- Fiddlehead Coffee to check into Rochester's Kahler Grand Hotel
- High school highlights for Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
Members Only
Rochester rabbi is classmate and friend of Texas rabbi hailed a hero during last week's hostage crisis
The FBI praised Cytron-Walker's cool under fire, but Werner says his humanity is what distinguishes him.
The Rochester Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Woodridge Apartments at roughly 7 p.m. Thursday night
A Rochester police officer fired his service weapon during the Aug. 12, 2020, incident, but did not strike anyone after the Rochester man reportedly hit another officer with his vehicle.
Mayo Clinic modeling forecasts Olmsted County to see early peak with highest rate in the region.