News | Local

Listen: Rochester rabbi is classmate and friend of Texas rabbi hailed a hero during last week's hostage crisis

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
January 21, 2022 06:05 AM
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Friday, January 21:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

  • Day in History: 1972: Kickoff for Lake City's centennial
  • Rochester rabbi is classmate and friend of Texas rabbi hailed a hero during last week's hostage crisis
  • Southeast Minnesota counties will see COVID peaks at different times
  • Fiddlehead Coffee to check into Rochester's Kahler Grand Hotel
  • High school highlights for Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin.

PB MINUTE PODCAST
Prayer Chain
Local
Rochester rabbi is classmate and friend of Texas rabbi hailed a hero during last week's hostage crisis
The FBI praised Cytron-Walker's cool under fire, but Werner says his humanity is what distinguishes him.
January 21, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Woodridge Apartments
Local
One person injured in Southwest Rochester structure fire
The Rochester Fire Department responded to a structure fire at Woodridge Apartments at roughly 7 p.m. Thursday night
January 20, 2022 08:46 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher
Gavel court crime stock
Local
Rochester man sentenced in August 2020 fleeing incident
A Rochester police officer fired his service weapon during the Aug. 12, 2020, incident, but did not strike anyone after the Rochester man reportedly hit another officer with his vehicle.
January 20, 2022 03:31 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
COVID-19 coronavirus
Local
Southeast Minnesota counties will see COVID peaks at different times
Mayo Clinic modeling forecasts Olmsted County to see early peak with highest rate in the region.
January 20, 2022 03:15 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen