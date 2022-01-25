SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Listen: Rochester sales tax extension talks moving forward

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
January 25, 2022 05:57 AM
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Tuesday, January 25:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

  • Day in History: 1972: Gophers vs. Buckeyes basketball game ends in brawl
  • Rochester sales tax extension talks moving forward
  • Hurt's first season of pro basketball derailed by knee injury
  • A good dog and the millionth dollar help Goodhue students
  • High school highlights for Monday, Jan. 24, 2022

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin.

