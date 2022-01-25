Listen: Rochester sales tax extension talks moving forward
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Tuesday, January 25:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1972: Gophers vs. Buckeyes basketball game ends in brawl
- Rochester sales tax extension talks moving forward
- Hurt's first season of pro basketball derailed by knee injury
- A good dog and the millionth dollar help Goodhue students
- High school highlights for Monday, Jan. 24, 2022
A donation by the Goodhue Lions Club will help fund the training of a therapy dog for the local school district.
Council plans meeting next week to start state legislative process with four projects targeted for tax extension
Mayo Clinic is adding more cardiac services to its London clinic, which it opened as a joint venture with Oxford University in late 2019. Mayo Clinic became the sole owner in 2020.
Sixteen girls from Just for Kix dance studio joined dancers from across the country to entertain the crowd at the Outback Bowl.