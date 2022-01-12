SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Listen: Rochester School Board prepares for upcoming budget shortfall of over $20 million

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
January 12, 2022 06:22 AM
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Wednesday, January 12:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

  • Rochester School Board prepares for upcoming budget shortfall of over $20 million
  • Grilled sub sandwich restaurant tees up at Soldiers Field Golf Course
  • From Hollywood to Rochester: Actor Michael York moves to be closer to Mayo Clinic
  • High school highlights for Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
