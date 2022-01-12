Listen: Rochester School Board prepares for upcoming budget shortfall of over $20 million
- Rochester School Board prepares for upcoming budget shortfall of over $20 million
- Grilled sub sandwich restaurant tees up at Soldiers Field Golf Course
- From Hollywood to Rochester: Actor Michael York moves to be closer to Mayo Clinic
- High school highlights for Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022
According to the projections, the district would have a deficit of $23 million during the 2023 fiscal year. That would then grow to $26.4 million during the 2024 fiscal year and then to more than $33 million during the 2025 fiscal year.
Rochester city staff will present information during a pair of online sessions Thursday.
Actor is battling rare disease that causes abnormal protein buildup in the organs.
Jere Lantz cited desire for family time, personal projects.