SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Listen: Rochester's Marcus Sherels looks back on glorious NFL career

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
February 07, 2022 05:58 AM
Share

Here's your morning headlines podcast for Monday, February 7:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

Related Topics: PB MINUTE PODCASTROCHESTERPODCASTS
What to read next
Cafe Steam
Members Only
Business
Will Forsman invested everything in Cafe Steam. This is how he made it pay off
Forsman has also established a reputation as an active community leader, particularly in the downtown area.
February 07, 2022 05:56 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
A ballroom at the Mayo Civic Center is filled with booths representing home improvement and renovations buildings as people walk around.
Local
Rochester Area Builder Home Show 'bigger, better' says attendee
At the 43rd annual Rochester Area Builder Home Show, visitors had a chance to get home improvement ideas while businesses met with potential clients.
February 05, 2022 02:55 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Drone Soldiers Field
Local
Review of city's golf program continues
City Council will be asked Monday to approve a plan to continue looking at options for operating four public courses.
February 05, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Campus News graphic logo
Local
Campus News: Fall 2021 Dean's lists
Carthage College – Byron: Zach Gibson; Cannon Falls: Margaret Bahr; La Crescent: Samuel Hoopingarner; Rochester: Hayden Jones, Margaret Thom.
February 05, 2022 12:00 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports