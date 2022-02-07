Listen: Rochester's Marcus Sherels looks back on glorious NFL career
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Monday, February 7:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1922: Dr. C.H. Mayo to speak to Minnesota State Nurses Association
- Rochester's Marcus Sherels looks back on glorious NFL career
- Will Forsman invested everything in Cafe Steam. This is how he made it pay off
- Review of city's golf program continues
- High school highlights for Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022
Forsman has also established a reputation as an active community leader, particularly in the downtown area.
At the 43rd annual Rochester Area Builder Home Show, visitors had a chance to get home improvement ideas while businesses met with potential clients.
City Council will be asked Monday to approve a plan to continue looking at options for operating four public courses.
Carthage College – Byron: Zach Gibson; Cannon Falls: Margaret Bahr; La Crescent: Samuel Hoopingarner; Rochester: Hayden Jones, Margaret Thom.