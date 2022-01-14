Listen: Two Discovery Square is almost completed to add to the DMC's innovation hub
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Friday, January 14:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1922: Dr. Charles H. Mayo entertains Men’s Club of Calvary
- Two Discovery Square is almost completed to add to the DMC's innovation hub
- Chateau operation option set to return to Rochester council
- Wong's Cafe revived in grandson's music
- High school highlights for Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022
Wondering what the commotion was in your neighborhood? Here's a collection of daily incident reports from the week.
The project will go from the bridge over the Zumbro River to Ninth Street.
Threshold Arts proposal remains as staff recommendation to activate historic former theater.
Sharp increase in COVID seen in testing that started in late 2020