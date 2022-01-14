SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Listen: Two Discovery Square is almost completed to add to the DMC's innovation hub

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Erich Fisher
By Erich Fisher
January 14, 2022 06:28 AM
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Friday, January 14:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

  • Day in History: 1922: Dr. Charles H. Mayo entertains Men’s Club of Calvary
  • Two Discovery Square is almost completed to add to the DMC's innovation hub
  • Chateau operation option set to return to Rochester council
  • Wong's Cafe revived in grandson's music
  • High school highlights for Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

