Listen: Wednesday, August 4, Morning Headlines
Follow this Rochester news and weather podcast on Apple, Spotify, and Google Podcasts.
Here are your morning headlines for Wednesday, August 4:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
Day in History: 1921: Business occupants of new Kahler building named
Plan seeks to accelerate park projects with recent referendum funds
'We missed seeing them': Rochester residents, officers celebrate National Night Out
