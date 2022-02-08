SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Listen: Who's a pandemic 'hero'? DFL, GOP clash about who should get the checks

Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.

Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Post Bulletin Minute
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
February 08, 2022 06:01 AM
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Tuesday, February 8:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin.

