Listen: Who's a pandemic 'hero'? DFL, GOP clash about who should get the checks
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Tuesday, February 8:
Stories mentioned in this episode:
- Day in History: 1922: Ga-Be-Nah-Gewn-Wonce dies, reputed to be 137 years old
- Who's a pandemic 'hero'? DFL, GOP clash about who should get the checks
- Building a battle sax, one spike at a time
- 6 things to know as Rochester considers changes to rapid-transit plan
- High school highlights for Monday, Feb. 7, 2022
The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .
If the school district moves forward with the project, it would be in addition to some solar panels already in place on school district grounds.
Options for maintaining four courses will be weighed alongside potential changes for facilities.
State and local DFL legislators come to Rochester to highlight $1 billion proposal.