Listen: Who's living in downtown Rochester? Report looks at range of people as population grows

Here's your morning headlines podcast for Friday, December 10:

Day in History: 1921: Rochester Junior College wins 1st basketball game in its history Highlights from 1996, 1971, 1946 and 1921.

Weather-related closings and announcements for Friday, Dec. 10 A list of area school and organization weather-related announcements. Have an announcement? Email it to news@postbulletin.com.

Winter Storm Warning: Follow for latest updates A Winter Storm Warning is in effect from 9 a.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday for parts of Southeast Minnesota.

Who's living in downtown Rochester? Report looks at range of people as population grows Focus groups and data helped create a new report for Rochester Downtown Alliance to provide a glimpse at the changing residential landscape.

Rochester and Kasson teens earn bouts in Junior Olympics Mateo Wilkins, 17, of Rochester, and Ethan Brewner, 14, of Kasson, head to Salt Lake City, Utah to compete in February.

Less than 20% of Rochester's Black, Hispanic students are proficient in math, opposed to 50% of white, Asian students "We have a lot of work to do," said Brenda Wichmann, executive director of curriculum and instruction.