Listen: With a little push from Bemidji, Pine Island set to host all girl high school wrestling tournament

Post Bulletin Minute
Andrew Link
By Andrew Link
February 04, 2022 05:58 AM
Here's your morning headlines podcast for Friday, February 4:

Stories mentioned in this episode:

  • Day in History: 1997: Rochester Quarterback’s Club Hall of Fame members named
  • With a little push from Bemidji, Pine Island set to host all girl high school wrestling tournament
  • Proposed Rochester rapid transit changes would add millions to price tag
  • Rochester's Favorite Restaurants 2022
  • High school highlights for Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022

The Post Bulletin Minute is a product of Forum Communications Company and is brought to you by reporters at the Rochester Post Bulletin. Subscribe and rate us at Apple Podcasts , Spotify or Google Podcasts .

