Read Today's Paper Friday, March 18
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Litter Bit Better effort looking for volunteers

Participation in clean up campaign is one of the ways Rochester residents can improve the city.

Litter Bit Better
Colleen Clermont, 5, helps her mom Cathy Clermont, of Rochester, pick up trash as part of Litter Bit Better Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Slatterly Park in Rochester.
Post Bulletin file photo
By Post Bulletin staff reports
March 18, 2022 03:03 PM
Share

ROCHESTER — This year’s Litter Bit Better cleanup effort starts April 30.

Volunteers are being encouraged to register for the week-long cleanup effort. Registration information, maps and more can be found at www.RNeighbors.org/litterbitbetter .

Since Litter Bit Better’s first year in 2007, volunteers have collected more than 140 tons of litter.

“In addition to Litter Bit Better, residents are encouraged to learn more about best practices for waste disposal and recycling,” said Stephanie Hatzenbihler, Rochester Public Works' environmental education specialist.

Potential steps Hatzenbihler recommends are:

ADVERTISEMENT

Prevent litter at home — Place all trash in a plastic bag and tie the bag shut before throwing it away. Do not overload your garbage and recycling containers and make sure each container cover closes completely. This helps prevent windblown trash from entering your neighborhood.

Recycle — Learn what can be recycled with your curbside hauler or at the Olmsted County Recycling Center Plus. All items should be clean, dry, and empty and then placed loosely in your recycling cart.

Address household hazardous waste — Olmsted County has a Hazardous Waste Facility located at 305 Energy Parkway NE, Rochester, MN 55906 and is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Some hazardous materials have fees to dispose them, while others are free. Visit www.olmstedcounty.gov/residents/garbage-recycling for more details.

Turn trash to treasure — Several organizations in Rochester accept donations of items that are still in good condition, but that you don’t need anymore. Preventing usable items from entering the waste system is a top best practice.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERALL-ACCESS
What to read next
Night Market 2.jpg
Local
Event grants aim to return activity to downtown Rochester
Rochester Downtown Alliance is targeting events and activities in key spaces with $10,000 in total grant funding
March 18, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
QHNC cave tour 031322.JPG
Local
Five things to do this weekend
Explore the city, explore a cave, or go underground with some church ladies.
March 18, 2022 02:36 PM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Preparing for Distance Learning at Riverside Central Elementary
Exclusive
Local
From the classroom to the boardroom, Rochester-area education professionals feel the strain
“I worry about it all the time,” RPS Superintendent Kent Pekel said. “Right now, we are not seeing ‘the great resignation’ from Rochester Public Schools on the whole, but I hear from staff at all levels that things have never been this hard.”
March 18, 2022 02:18 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Behind the Headlines Podcast - Jordan Shearer
Local
Behind the Headline: Education reporter Jordan Shearer discusses strains educators have faced in Rochester
The Post Bulletin's "Behind the Headline" podcast brings reporters from our newsroom on to discuss their stories and how they go about their reporting.
March 18, 2022 01:09 PM
 · 
By  Erich Fisher