Live coverage: Justice for Kokou "Christopher" Fiafonou rally in Austin
A rally to demand justice for Kokou "Christopher" Fiafonou is planned for 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 30, at the Austin Police Department.
Christopher Fiafonou was killed by an Austin police officer after a more than 24-hour stand-off . On Thursday, one week after his death, a crowd of protesters was expected in Austin outside the police station. See our live coverage here.
