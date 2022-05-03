SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Save 50% OFF TODAY ONLY!
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, May 3
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Save 50% OFF TODAY ONLY!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Live: Rochester School Board expected to make a decision on school start times

Follow along with education reporter Jordan Shearer at the Rochester School Board meeting.

Rochester School Board
The Rochester School Board meets Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Rochester Public Schools' Edison Administrative Building in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
May 03, 2022 04:30 PM
Share

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.

Related Topics: EDUCATIONROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLS
What to read next
Ambulance stock photo
Local
Rep. Liz Boldon's son in serious crash
'I appreciate everyone’s understanding and support as we navigate this traumatic event.'
May 03, 2022 05:59 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Harry Blackmun
Local
Justice Blackmun, who wrote Roe v. Wade decision, was deeply connected to Rochester and Mayo Clinic
Supreme Court Justice Harry A. Blackmun, a former Mayo Clinic attorney and Rochester resident, wrote the controversial 1973 Roe vs Wade decision. A year after he wrote it, Blackmun described it as “one of the worst mistakes in the court’s history or one of its great decisions.”
May 03, 2022 05:53 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
mugs.jpg
Local
SE Minnesota legislators weigh in on possible end of Roe
It would energize voters, but it's how unclear how much the benefit would be.
May 03, 2022 05:33 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
county drugs-page-001.jpg
Local
Meth seizures hit new high in Southeast Minnesota as Olmsted County heroin overdoses increase
Southeast Minnesota Violent Crime Enforcement Team commander highlights recent increases.
May 03, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen