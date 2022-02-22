Live: Rochester School Board to discuss enrollment projections and safety initiative
Follow along with education reporter Jordan Shearer at the Rochester School Board meeting.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.
Kimberly Sue Peterson-Janovec, 59, of Kenyon, was convicted following five-day trial. A family-owned construction company based in Rochester was one of her embezzlement victims.
The projects are part of the clinic's "Bold. Forward." strategic plan.
Members Only
Before a sold-out crowd of 300 local business leaders on Tuesday, Rochester Area Economic Development Inc. President John Wade announced the creation of a new $10 million Rochester Area Real Estate Fund. RAEDI is partnering with the Northfield-based REVocity, a Rebound Partners company, to launch and manage the fund.
Adam Samuel Anderson, 35, is charged in Winona County District Court with felony criminal vehicular homicide and gross misdemeanor criminal vehicular operation.