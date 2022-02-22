SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Live: Rochester School Board to discuss enrollment projections and safety initiative

Follow along with education reporter Jordan Shearer at the Rochester School Board meeting.

Rochester School Board
The Rochester School Board meets Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at Rochester Public Schools' Edison Administrative Building in Rochester.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
February 22, 2022 04:30 PM
Share

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.

Related Topics: EDUCATIONROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLS
What to read next
Untitled design - 2022-02-22T163311.269.png
Local
Kenyon woman found guilty of fraud, identity theft and tax crimes in federal trial
Kimberly Sue Peterson-Janovec, 59, of Kenyon, was convicted following five-day trial. A family-owned construction company based in Rochester was one of her embezzlement victims.
February 22, 2022 04:35 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
MAYO_MANKATO-001A.jpg
Local
Mayo Clinic announces enhancement projects at multiple campuses
The projects are part of the clinic's "Bold. Forward." strategic plan.
February 22, 2022 04:29 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff report
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
RAEDI announces new community investment fund to boost local projects
Before a sold-out crowd of 300 local business leaders on Tuesday, Rochester Area Economic Development Inc. President John Wade announced the creation of a new $10 million Rochester Area Real Estate Fund. RAEDI is partnering with the Northfield-based REVocity, a Rebound Partners company, to launch and manage the fund.
February 22, 2022 04:20 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Adam Samuel Anderson
Local
Charges filed against Winona man in crash that killed Winona State student
Adam Samuel Anderson, 35, is charged in Winona County District Court with felony criminal vehicular homicide and gross misdemeanor criminal vehicular operation.
February 22, 2022 02:56 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts