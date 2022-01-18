SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Live: Rochester School Board to hear COVID updates, superintendent search and referendum construction projects

Follow along with education reporter Jordan Shearer at the Rochester School Board meeting.

100521-ROCHESTER-SCHOOL-BOARD-00323.jpg
The Rochester School Board meets Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, in the school district's Edison Administrative Building in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
By Jordan Shearer
January 18, 2022 05:15 PM
Share

The meeting is scheduled to start at 5:30 p.m.

FB EMBED

Also Read
Mayo Clinic logo
Local
Animal rights group files complaint in Mayo Clinic research puppy death
Stop Animal Exploitation Now filed an animal welfare complaint Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, with the USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service
January 18, 2022 03:20 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
032221.N.RPB.MAYO.CLINIC.1008152.jpg
Business
Mayo Clinic announces staff raises equal to 2020
Mayo Clinic employees were notified of an annual salary increase of 2% for 2022 with a 2.75 multiplier this week. That is the same as Mayo Clinic provided in pre-pandemic 2020. Other organizations are offering raises of more than 3% because of staff shortages and inflations, according to business survey.
January 18, 2022 03:01 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Rochester Public Library Logo
Local
New partnership brings social worker to Rochester library
Family Services Rochester partners with city operation to help those who need housing, food and other social services.
January 18, 2022 01:39 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports

Related Topics: EDUCATIONROCHESTER PUBLIC SCHOOLSROCHESTER
What to read next
Police lights
Local
Hayfield man accused in stabbing, held on $200,000 bail
Tyler Stroud, 34, made his first appearance Tuesday morning in Dodge County District Court on charges of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, fifth-degree drug possession, being a felon in possession of ammunition and two counts of weapons possession.
January 18, 2022 04:17 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Jerk King 2
Local
Jerk King's lawsuit against Rochester, DMC returns to local court
Both sides agreed to have federal claims dismissed, but allegations of business interference remain at state level.
January 18, 2022 11:26 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Mayo 2021 financial slide.jpg
Business
Mayo Clinic reports revenue growth throughout the pandemic
Mayo Clinic's revenue for the third quarter of 2021 was $4.01 billion, 18.2 percent higher than $3.39 billion the same pre-pandemic quarter in 2019. Revenue in the third quarter of 2020 was $3.53 billion, reported Mayo Clinic at the annual JP Morgan Health Care Conference last week.
January 18, 2022 10:23 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Scam graphic
Local
Hotel employee falls for package scam
The hotel is out $338 after an employee took the money from the register believing they were doing so on the owner's instructions.
January 18, 2022 09:37 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts