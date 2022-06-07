SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Live: Rochester School Board to reveal Dakota Middle School mascot, approve budget

Follow along with education reporter Jordan Shearer at the Rochester School Board meeting.

Rochester School Board
A school board meeting is held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the Edison Building in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
June 07, 2022 05:46 PM
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.

