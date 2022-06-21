SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Live: Rochester School Board to review safety plan, vote on school resource officer contract

Follow along with education reporter Jordan Shearer at the Rochester School Board meeting.

Rochester School Board
A school board meeting is held on Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at the Edison Building in Rochester.
Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
June 21, 2022 04:30 PM
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5:30 p.m.

Jordan Shearer covers K-12 education for the Post Bulletin. A Rochester native, he graduated from Bemidji State University in 2013 before heading out to write for a small newsroom in the boonies of western Nebraska. Bringing things full circle, he returned to Rochester in 2020 just shy of a decade after leaving. Readers can reach Jordan at 507-285-7710 or jshearer@postbulletin.com.
