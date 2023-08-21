Livestream and cable broadcast for Rochester City Council meeting is not available Monday

ROCHESTER — The Monday, Aug. 21 Rochester City Council meeting will only be available through the city's Zoom link or in-person.

The interruption in cable broadcast and online streaming is connected to ongoing upgrades to the system that allows remote viewing.

The city is working with St. Paul-based technology provider, Bluum Technology, on a larger technology upgrade that has been in motion and will result in an improved experience for community members by addressing outdated and failing equipment.

Residents who want to watch Monday's meeting via Zoom can join the meeting and listen by computer or mobile device via Zoom Webinar. The passcode is 162027.

A call-in, audio-only option is available by calling 312-626-6799 or toll-free at 888-688-0099. The Webinar ID is 912 4541 8192 and the passcode is 162027.