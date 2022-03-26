Local drinkers win as the largest craft beer expo in the U.S. comes to Minnesota

ROCHESTER — Minnesota’s approximately 200 craft breweries are getting some company in May.

Minneapolis hosts the 2022 Craft Brewers Conference and BrewExpo America May 2-5.

The events are the largest brewing industry events in the U.S. and are expected to draw more than 11,000 brewing industry professionals and representatives from breweries across the country.

Brewers at Forager Brewing are already planning collaboration brews that week with brewers from breweries from both coasts, said Austin Jevne, Forager head brewer. Forager brewers in Rochester will host brewers from Other Half Brewing Co., based in Brooklyn, N.Y.; 3 Sons Brewing Co., of Dania Beach, Florida; and Moksa Brewing Co., from Rocklin, California.

Brewers at Little Thistle Brewing also have their eyes on the week of the conference and expo for collaboration projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, they’re collaborating with Minnesota breweries to produce beer that will be ready to drink during those events in May.

Brewers there are in the midst of a marathon of six weeks of back-to-back collaboration brews.

From left, Nick Novotny, assistant brewer at Little Thistle Brewing in Rochester, Minnesota, Steve Finney, Little Thistle co-owner, and Randy Ust, head brewer at Lift Bridge Brewing Co. in Stillwater, Minnesota, watch beer flow as they brew a collaboration beer at Little Thistle March 22, 2022. John Molseed / Post Bulletin

Little Thistle is teaming up with Unmapped Brewing Co. in Minnetonka, Minnesota; Bent Paddle Brewing Co.in Duluth, Minnesota; Lift Bridge Brewing Co., of Stillwater, Minnesota; Lavery Brewing Co., of Erie, Pennsylvania; Noon Whistle Brewing in Naperville, Illinois and 608 Brewing Co. in La Crosse, Wisconsin.

The collaboration process is half the fun, said Steve Finney, Little Thistle co-owner.

“It’s just about friends getting together, brewing some beer and challenging our thoughts about brewing,” he said.

Karl Eicher, left, research and development brewer at Lift Bridge Brewing Co. in Stillwater, Minnesota, and Randy Ust, right, head brewer at Lift Bridge Brewing Co. talk at Little Thistle Brewing in Rochester while brewing a collaboration beer with brewers there March 22, 2022.<br/> John Molseed / Post Bulletin

One of the goals of the marathon of cooperation is to share with conference and expo attendees what Minnesota teamwork tastes like. However, some of the beers will be produced at Little Thistle and will be available in the Rochester taproom too.

One of those brews will be a treat for experimental beer and hazy IPA lovers.

Lift Bridge Brewing Co. brought a special ingredient made from skins of Sauvignon Blanc grapes grown in New Zealand and a special genetically modified yeast. The powder made from the skins brings out flavor compounds for a more aromatic beer. The yeast Lift Bridge brewers brought is designed to help that process.

ADVERTISEMENT

The result should be a more flavorful beer using fewer ingredients, said Karl Eicher, research and development brewer at Lift Bridge.

“It kind of loads up the beer with these aromatic volatiles,” Eicher said.

That beer will be available at Little Thistle and likely for sample for some conference and expo attendees, Finney said.

“It should be a really neat beer,” he said. “I’m really looking forward to it.”