Local Habitat for Humanity chapters start construction for summer housing projects

ROCHESTER — Rehabilitation of a home located along Second Street Southwest is underway as a part of the Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity’s housing projects this summer.

Their goal is to house four families this year.

Volunteers started renovating the home on June 4. They plan to convert the two-bedroom, one-bath home into a three-bedroom, two-bath, according to Pat Heydon, executive director of Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity.

“This will be a new project for us,” Heydon said. “We haven’t completed a rehab project on an existing home in the past.”

While the physical structure of the house is going to stay the same, the Habitat for Humanity volunteers started demolition to empty out the interior of the house. The next step is to get an asbestos abatement and after that is completed, Habitat for Humanity will be able to “build it back up again,” Heydon said.

1 / 3: Jacki Hofmeister, future homeowner, left, and volunteers Karen Swatosh and Nate Borchardt remove the exterior wall drywall to replace insulation on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity house in Rochester, Minnesota. 2 / 3: Volunteers work to remove drywall on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity house in Rochester, Minnesota. 3 / 3: Doug Rau, a volunteer, left and future homeowner Jacki Hofmeister, work on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity house in Rochester, Minnesota.

The Two Rivers chapter will also be working on another house in Rochester and a twin home in Chatfield.

“This is growth for us,” Heydon said. “Last year we did two houses in Owatonna and this year we’re doing four.”

Rice County’s Habitat for Humanity has also seen growth in the number of houses it has been able to construct in recent years. According to Jodi Beach, the community engagement officer for Rice County’s Habitat for Humanity, the organization has been able to build five houses annually for the past two years while before that the organization was building three houses a year.

“We are very excited to be building with our next five families and especially to be able to provide housing for 21 children,” Beach said.

According to Beach, the Rice County Habitat for Humanity’s volunteers contributed 6,778 hours of work which ended up saving the organization over $200,000 in construction costs.

“Because of volunteers and our partner families working to build these houses, it’s $203,000 of savings that we get to pass along to build more houses and provide affordable housing for the next family,” Beach said.

Construction costs in 2021 rose 23.5% from their pre-pandemic costs in 2019 and continue to increase into 2022, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. According to Amanda Hedlund, the executive director of the Winona County Habitat for Humanity, the rising costs have affected construction for Habitat homes.

“We’ve seen skyrocketing prices in the construction industry, which presents new and complex challenges for Habitat for Humanity,” Hedlund said. “There’s a real shortage of workforce in the trades, so building Habitat houses becomes increasingly complex as we see these labor and supply chain changes.”

The Winona County Habitat recently signed a development agreement with the City of St. Charles and the Southeastern Minnesota Multi-County Housing and Redevelopment Authority, along with a purchase agreement for the land the organization is looking to build on.

The development of the land is still up in the air, according to Hedlund, as the purchase agreement is contingent on receiving grant funds from the county through the $2.8 million Special Projects and Programs portion of money from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The Winona County Habitat submitted an application for the funding and the county board will come to a decision in June, Hedlund said.

“We’re just kind of watching the agendas as they’re posted to see when those decisions might be announced, but we don’t have a concrete decision date,” Hedlund said.

If Habitat receives the grant, its plan is to build five or six twin homes on the property that would house 10 to 12 families.

According to Beach, homeownership benefits families because it provides children with stability that can improve their chances of graduating from high school and can increase their civic engagement in the community. These effects can then be seen for generations after, as children of homeowners are more likely to buy a home instead of renting in the future.

Jacki Hofmeister, future homeowner, works to tear out the drywall to replace the insulation on Thursday, June 9, 2022, at the Two Rivers Habitat for Humanity house in Rochester, Minnesota."It's a dream come true," Hofmeister said about her application being accepted. "I never thought this would happen." Traci Westcott / Post Bulletin

A s urvey of Habitat homeowners in Minnesota found that two-thirds of parents feel more confident about their ability to pay for their children’s college education while almost 40% reported paying less in housing costs.

Bob Hawley, the executive director of Goodhue County’s Habitat for Humanity, said the impact of homeownership on families is substantial and can end up paying off financially in the long run because the monthly mortgage payments can be cheaper than renting.

“Just having that stability where they can go home and have a place to call home and not have to worry about moving in the near future ... I think it’s tremendous and actually in many cases, pays off financially,” Hawley said.

It has been difficult to find volunteers since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Hawley. The Goodhue County Habitat for Humanity has been working hard to establish a committed set of volunteers in the southern parts of the county, like Pine Island, which is where the organization is currently working on building a home.

While it has been difficult to find new volunteers, Hawley said there has been a small but dedicated group of volunteers that has carried the Goodhue County Habitat for Humanity through the pandemic.

“It just is so much easier when there’s more people involved,” Hawley said.

The age restrictions vary by county as to who can work on the construction sites. Rice County and Winona County are looking for volunteers 18 years or older, while at the Goodhue and Two Rivers Habitats, volunteers ages 16 and older can work, with some safety restrictions.

Volunteers are not expected to have any previous construction experience and will be given equipment at the sites.

“We rely on community support not only through financial donations, but through material donations,” Heydon said. “Volunteers are so instrumental on our job sites with helping us to get our homes completed and help impact the need for affordable housing in our community.”

