Three community organizations will outline their efforts to help people facing homelessness during an upcoming forum.
In the City for Good is holding a discussion of homeless response from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Rochester Area Foundation offices, 12 Elton Hills Drive NW.
Dan Fifield of The Landing MN, Michael Gwanjaye of the Rochester Community Warming Center and Majors Robert and Lisa Mueller of the Salvation Army will be discussing their programs.
The Rochester Community Warming Center opened in December to provide 30 warm beds on a nightly basis during the coldest months of the year. The facility is operated by Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota in the Olmsted County-owned strip mall at 200 Fourth St. SE.
The Landing MN was established as a non-profit in late 2018 in an effort to address needs of people facing homelessness. The organization is raising funds to create a day center to help connect people with services while also providing a safe place to stay during the day.
The Salvation Army operated an emergency warming center in recent years, and continues to provide meals and services for people throughout the community.
In the City for Good, a grassroots community group, is asking attendees to bring donated items to support the three organizations. The requests include socks for The Landing MN, adult winter gloves for the Warming Center and deodorant for the Salvation Army.