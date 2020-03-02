Rochester supporters of Amy Klobuchar responded with disappointment to the Minnesota senator's decision to drop out of the presidential race, praising her performance but acknowledging that she probably didn't have a path to the Democratic nomination.
Despite a strong showing at times, particularly in New Hampshire, where she finished a strong third, Klobuchar was plagued by weak name recognition against her better-known opponents and was never able to overcome it, supporters said.
One supporter said she feared that Klobuchar's gender may also have worked against her, a sign that the country may still not be ready to elect a woman president.
"We knew her in Minnesota, but the rest of the country did not have a chance to really get to know her," said Mary Petersson, a former Rochester City Council member.
Klobuchar's decision came a day after former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg withdrew from the race, clearing the moderate lane of the Democratic nominating contest and delivering a boost to Joe Biden's electoral prospects. Klobuchar endorsed Biden, and Buttigieg was expected to.
"I'm sad she dropped out, but one of the things that I like about Amy is that she's a team player," said Rochester supporter Angie Gupta. "I suspect that this is a move intended to help the Democratic team."
Pernell Plath Meier, a Rochester DFL activist, said she believes Klobuchar and Buttigieg threw their support behind Biden out of the belief that the former vice president represents the best chance of stopping Democratic Socialist Bernie Sanders, a concern that has grown as Super Tuesday has neared.
"There's some panic in the air," said Meier, a supporter of Elizabeth Warren. "There is concern about a down-ballot drag from Sanders. There's some coalescing around the concept that we need someone else besides Sanders."
Klobuchar's announcement came a day before Super Tuesday, when more than a third of all delegates for the Democratic National Convention are up for grabs. But it meant that those who voted for Klobuchar would be unable to change their votes, Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon said in a tweet.
Deb Staley, a past chairwoman of Senate District 26, voted for Klobuchar, but said she did not feel deprived of a chance to vote for the Democratic nominee by Klobuchar's late withdrawal.
"It was a very hard decision for her," she said.
Staley said the disruption of a Klobuchar rally Sunday night by "Black Lives Matter" protesters may have added to her decision to bow out.
"There are some people who want a perfect candidate," she said. "There is no perfect candidate."
The possibility that Klobuchar would lose her home state may also have been a factor in her decision.
Meier was busy Monday canvasing Rochester neighborhoods, seeking to drum up support for Warren. She said she was struck by the number of voters she encountered who expressed support for Biden, believing he represented the best shot of unifying the party and stopping Sanders.
"To be completely honest, that was always the message," Meier said. "I think they thought that Biden had the best chance of stopping Sanders."