SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Tuesday, June 21
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Lock and Dam 5A to close four times in July

The lock will be temporarily closed on four days in July 2022 to replace the miter gates.

Winona - Winona County map.png
Created with Datawrapper
By Staff reports
June 21, 2022 01:12 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

WINONA — Lock and Dam 5A near Fountain City, Wisconsin, and Goodview, Minnesota, will be closed temporarily four times in July to replace the lock chamber’s miter gates.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will have the lock closed to all traffic, commercial and recreational, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 19, 21, 26 and 28, 2022.

Also Read
061422 Lens on History.jpg
Exclusive
Community
Women love a man in uniform
A sailor heads to sea during WW II and a Rochester café gets taken over by the women on the home front.
June 21, 2022 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Lee Hilgendorf
Cecilia Hansen by Repin.jpg
Exclusive
Community
Fleeing from war-torn Eastern Europe: Cecilia Hansen's tale is modern and historical
The violinist left St. Petersburg with Russia in revolt in 1921, and by 1926 was playing for crowds in Rochester.
June 21, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Thomas Weber
Daniel Sepeda.png
Exclusive
Local
Rochester City Council candidate attended Jan. 6 rally that led to Capitol riot
Sepeda said he never got close to the Capitol building and never saw the rioting within.
June 20, 2022 06:40 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle

When the lock reopens after each closure, there will be a priority lockage order based on type of vessel. First are government vessels, commercial navigation and recreation boats. The specific instructions will be communicated by lock staff over marine band VHF radio channel 14 after the lock reopens.

The current miter gates are original from the 1930s. The new gates will increase navigational longevity and operational readiness to support the navigation infrastructure.

Related Topics: WINONA AREAMISSISSIPPI RIVERU.S. ARMY CORPS OF ENGINEERS
By Staff reports
Our newsroom occasionally reports stories under a byline of "staff." Often, the "staff" byline is used when rewriting basic news briefs that originate from official sources, such as a city press release about a road closure, and which require little or no reporting. At times, this byline is used when a news story includes numerous authors or when the story is formed by aggregating previously reported news from various sources. If outside sources are used, it is noted within the story.
What to read next
Gavel court crime stock
Local
Rochester Uber driver facing felony charges after passengers injured in Tesla showboating crash
Eldon Gale Nelson, 40, of Rochester, is accused of accelerating to a "frightening speed" before crashing his newer model Tesla and injuring four passengers.
June 21, 2022 01:57 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Gavel
Local
Two former RCTC football players charged with October 2021 assault that left coach unconscious
Shan Stephen Fiorenza, 21, of Rochester, and Akim Abdul Richmond, 21, of Hawkins, Texas, are accused of beating a rival coach unconscious following an October 2021 game between RCTC and Minnesota West Community and Technical College.
June 21, 2022 01:51 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
2022 Rochester Juneteenth Celebration
Local
Photos: Rochester Juneteenth Celebration
The Rochester Juneteenth Celebration was held Saturday, June 18, 2022, at Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
June 21, 2022 01:47 PM
 · 
By  Tucker Allen Covey
Olmsted County Elections
Local
7 things to know if planning to vote early in Olmsted County
Absentee voting options start on Friday.
June 21, 2022 01:23 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen