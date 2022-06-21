Lock and Dam 5A to close four times in July

WINONA — Lock and Dam 5A near Fountain City, Wisconsin, and Goodview, Minnesota, will be closed temporarily four times in July to replace the lock chamber’s miter gates.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will have the lock closed to all traffic, commercial and recreational, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. July 19, 21, 26 and 28, 2022.

When the lock reopens after each closure, there will be a priority lockage order based on type of vessel. First are government vessels, commercial navigation and recreation boats. The specific instructions will be communicated by lock staff over marine band VHF radio channel 14 after the lock reopens.

The current miter gates are original from the 1930s. The new gates will increase navigational longevity and operational readiness to support the navigation infrastructure.