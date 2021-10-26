SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
Lock your car doors, Rochester police advise

The number of items being taken from vehicles more than doubles from a year ago.

Crime Report graphic police car lights
stock photo
Emily Cutts
By Emily Cutts
October 26, 2021 07:54 AM
Rochester police are urging people to lock their car doors after an increase in reports of vehicles being tampered with and items being taken from unlocked cars.

Capt. Casey Moilanen said officers have received 65 reports this month from people who say items were taken their vehicles or their vehicles had been rummaged through. Last October there were 29 reports.

October's numbers seem to be part of a trend -- there were 40 reports in August and 42 in September.

Most of those reports involve unlocked vehicles, according to Moilanen. The incidents are being reported across the city and are not concentrated in one area. Those who park in so-called secure garages are also not immune from the thefts.

Moilanen urged everyone, regardless of where they park, to lock their vehicles and remove any valuables.

