Log Cabin Grill's fate remains uncertain

ROCHESTER — Stalled plans for reuse of the former Log Cabin Grill could end with the loss of a potential local landmark.

The grill, which has stood for decades at 2345 Marion Road, was the only structure to remain on the city’s list of potential local landmarks after the Log Cabin Motel and grounds were removed in 2019.

At the time, local businessman David Hewitt was working on a plan to dismantle the building and relocate it to operate a pop-up business.

Molly Patterson-Lungren, the city’s heritage preservation and urban design coordinator, said the plan remains uncertain, and owners are preparing to sell the larger site, which could require demolition of the former grill.

She said the condition of the building has changed since 2019.

"It's lost its historic integrity and possibly its structural integrity," she said.

The grill and motel building were built in 1947 and operated together through 1986, when the motel closed. The grill remained in operation until 2011.

In 2019, Lloyd "Ben" Mitchell, one of the children of the Rochester couple who built and operated the site, said the family was preparing for potential sale of the site when they sought to have the motel removed from the potential landmark list.

Patterson-Lungren said she’s been speaking with Mitchell, who expressed a desire to move forward and potentially demolish the grill building and asked for options. Meanwhile, she said Hewitt has expressed a desire to move ahead with his original plan.

On Tuesday, the city’s Heritage Preservation Commission voted unanimously to allow Mitchell to seek a demolition permit, which would be needed to tear down the building or dismantle it.

Local business owner and historian John Kruesel spoke fondly of the building, but said it was time to move forward.

“It’s now time to let it go, so they can sell the property,” he told the commission.

