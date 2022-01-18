Matt Flynn, longest-serving Olmsted County commissioner, says 25 years is enough

ROCHESTER — Olmsted County’s longest serving commissioner announced Tuesday that he won’t seek re-election.

“This will be my final year, and it’s been an honor and privilege,” Fourth District Commissioner Matt Flynn said.

The 25-year county board veteran encouraged potential candidates from the county’s southeast district to contact him or other commissioners to discuss what the position entails.

“It gives people time to think about it and inquire about it,” he said.

Seats held by commissioners Ken Brown and Sheila Kiscaden will also be on the Nov. 8 ballot. Brown said recently he’s not ready to announce a decision on whether he’ll seek another term, but Kiscaden has said she plans to run again.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, redistricting required to equalize districts could result in the need for new elections in other districts. Any changes to county district boundaries face an April 25 deadline.