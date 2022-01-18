SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
News | Local

Matt Flynn, longest-serving Olmsted County commissioner, says 25 years is enough

Flynn says he won't seek re-election in November.

f5b84c9e10c60dd3ea736a48c9bf6c84.jpg
Olmsted County Commissioner Matt Flynn speaks during a press conference on the coronavirus and COVID-19 Friday, March 13, 2020, at the City-County Government Center in downtown Rochester. (Joe Ahlquist / jahlquist@postbulletin.com)
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
January 18, 2022 05:59 PM
ROCHESTER — Olmsted County’s longest serving commissioner announced Tuesday that he won’t seek re-election.

“This will be my final year, and it’s been an honor and privilege,” Fourth District Commissioner Matt Flynn said.

The 25-year county board veteran encouraged potential candidates from the county’s southeast district to contact him or other commissioners to discuss what the position entails.

“It gives people time to think about it and inquire about it,” he said.

Seats held by commissioners Ken Brown and Sheila Kiscaden will also be on the Nov. 8 ballot. Brown said recently he’s not ready to announce a decision on whether he’ll seek another term, but Kiscaden has said she plans to run again.

Additionally, redistricting required to equalize districts could result in the need for new elections in other districts. Any changes to county district boundaries face an April 25 deadline.

