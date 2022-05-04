SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
News | Local

Longfellow Elementary returns masking after reaching COVID threshold

Students districtwide were required to wear masks until the Rochester School Board allowed masks to become optional starting March 7.

072420.N.RPB.longfellow.jpg
The Longfellow Elementary 45/15 Choice School.
Post Bulletin file photo
Jordan Shearer
By Jordan Shearer
May 04, 2022 03:00 PM
ROCHESTER — Students at Longfellow Elementary will be required to wear masks for two weeks following an increase in the number of COVID cases at their school.

The school had to begin masking again since the number of COVID cases "met or exceeded" 5% of the students and staff in the building. Students began masking Tuesday, May 3, 2022. The masking policy will remain for two weeks, at which point the district will reassess the situation.

As of Tuesday, Longfellow was the only school in the district that has to return to masking at this point. Longfellow Elementary is Rochester's 45-15 school, meaning it operates on an alternative calendar – 45 days on, 15 off – than other schools in the district. Because of that, it draws students from throughout Rochester rather than just one section of the city.

It's located on Marion Road in southeast Rochester.

Students districtwide were required to wear masks until the Rochester School Board allowed them to become optional starting March 7.

Although much lower than at the beginning of the year, the number of COVID cases in the school district has begun to increase slightly. During the week of April 25 through May 1, there were 228 new cases reported. Of that number, 35 cases were among staff members, 83 were among secondary students and 110 were among elementary students.

That was up nearly 60 cases from the week prior when 169 new cases were reported. The week before that, 103 new cases were reported.

The district hit a low of 22 new cases the week of March 28 through April 3. Overall, there have been 4,728 cases reported during the 2021-22 school year. There are approximately 17,800 students in the district.

