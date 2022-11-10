Longtime Jefferson Elementary teacher Janet Ewing lauded for her influence

ROCHESTER — On Monday morning, third grade teacher Janet Ewing was trying to keep one of her excited students from blurting out an answer too soon.

The class was learning about cacti, how they differ from other plants and what kind of animals make shelter out of the prickly things.

“I think I know how a cactus survives in the desert,” the student, Franklin, started to say.

Ewing started shushing him, as if he were about to give away a spoiler in a movie. And that set off a friendly tug of war between the teacher and student.

“Ok —” Ewing responded, “Shh. Shh. Shhhhhhhh!”

“Oh, come on!” Franklin shot back.

“Stop. Stop. Stop!’ Ewing replied, thinking Franklin was about to let the answer slip.

“I’m so glad you’re so excited,” Ewing said. “Can I tell you why I want you to wait? Because I want everyone else’s brain in here to see if they can arrive at the same thing.”

She won the round.

Ewing has been a constant presence at Jefferson Elementary for more than 25 years. She became involved as a parent at the school in 1995. She then started subbing in 1999, and eventually moved on to become a full time teacher.

All these years later, being a teacher at Jefferson, and being a teacher in general, is a major part of who she is as a person.

She has a colleague she refers to as her “work wife.” When the school switched the number of fourth-grade classes, she started teaching third grade rather than switching to another school.

"I went from parent to volunteer to sub to this," Ewing said. “We often say that Jefferson's a cult because once you come, you don't want to leave."

She jokes that the line between being a teacher and being a parent sometimes gets blurred. A comment that has since lived on in infamy happened when her son told her to stop being a “teacher mom” and to be more of a “milk and cookies mom.”

From that point on, she’d use that comment as a reference point in conversations with her son.

“Do you want me to be a teacher mom and tell you what I think? Or do you want me to be a milk and cookies mom and let you feel the feels?” Ewing remembers asking her son.

Despite her years in the classroom, she’s still learning with her students. When she was discussing cacti with her class, they came across the word “lemaireocereus,” which everyone struggled to sound out. Later that day, she found an 11-second YouTube video devoted to nothing but the word’s pronunciation.

Erin Jensen, the parent of a former student of Ewing’s, described her as someone who will go the extra mile to help a student.

“Due to the guidance and patience of Ms. Ewing, my son began to believe in himself and we, as parents, no longer felt alone while trying to help our struggling child,” Jensen wrote about Ewing when nominating her for recognition. “She took what others saw as a negative and turned it into a positive and will forever have our deep appreciation for the difference that she made to our son and our family.”

Ewing has spent a lot of time around educators. Her own mother was a teacher. Her husband, Kevin, is also a retired RPS teacher and principal. She's found a lot of value in having a partner who knows so much about what her day includes.

As much as she may value being a teacher, it's cost her a little. She's developed a hoarse voice. She's learned from the Mayo Clinic that someone of her age who speaks a lot throughout the day and is under stress is susceptible to having that happen.

Nonetheless, being an educator is woven into her very identity. That's so much the case that it's hard for her to imagine what retirement might be like down the road.

“I haven’t envisioned myself doing anything other than teaching since I was small,” she said. “Teaching is so much of who I am and what my life is. I can’t yet envision what I would do after this.”

