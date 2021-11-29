SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Longtime Rochester mayor Chuck Hazama dies

His genius was his personality. He was Rochester's 'happy mayor."

f82b15e1575424dd36caddb9caf0bd87.jpg
Former Rochester Mayor Chuck Hazama waves to the crowd as he serves as grand marshal in the Rochesterfest Grand Parade June 22, 2012, in downtown Rochester.
Matthew Stolle
By Matthew Stolle
November 29, 2021 05:51 PM
Share

Chuck Hazama, one of Rochester's most dynamic mayors who presided over the revitalization of downtown Rochester and was a cheerleader and champion for the city's growth that included a massive flood control project, has died.

A Ranfranz & Vine Funeral Homes spokesperson confirmed that Hazama, 89, died Sunday. He had been living at The Waters on Mayowood in Rochester when he passed away.

Hazama was elected to eight two-year terms as mayor starting in 1979 and ending in 1996. His tenure was marked by a period of economic resurgence in Rochester. He was a tireless cheerleader for the city, appearing at numerous ceremonial events. His skills were on full display when he advocated for the flood-control project after the city was devastated by the flood of 1978.

Hazama also strongly backed bringing the Federal Medical Center to Rochester, a project that stirred strong NIMBY sentiments in Rochester, but is now recognized as an economic boon to the city.

"Chuck was one of the finest persons I'll ever know," said Sen. Dave Senjem, who served as a city council member when Hazama was mayor. "It's hard to compare mayors, but he was a tremendous mayor."

ADVERTISEMENT

Hazama and Senjem-2.jpg
Longtime Rochester mayor Chuck Hazama with State Sen. Dave Senjem. Contributed / Dave Senjem

Rochester's current mayor, Kim Norton, announced Hazama's death at Monday's Rochester City Council meeting and said the city is working on plans to honor him.

Hazama "was the mayor when I moved to this community," Norton said, noting that he was an active mayor and community ambassador. "He was well-loved."

Beyond the public works and other projects associated with his name, Hazama's genius was his personality. His electric persona drew people to him and that was no small strength for a leader of a growing community.

"He was just vibrant. He just bubbled. He was so exuberant," Senjem said. "He was a happy mayor."

Senjem said Hazama had a magnetic quality at city and state conventions, where people gathered around him to talk or shake his hand. Even at a mayoral level for a city Rochester's size, "he was a celebrity," Senjem said. So popular was Hazama at these party gatherings that Senjem is convinced that if Hazama had run for governor, he could have won.

It was during Hazama's tenure that Money Magazine anointed Rochester as the No. 1 Place to Live in the U.S., a feather in the city's cap that elevated its national profile and triggered a migration to Rochester.

ADVERTISEMENT

Born and raised in Maui, Hazama attended Grinnell College in Iowa. After college, he served two years in the Army, attended graduate school in guidance counseling, and worked as a YMCA coach. He enjoyed a stretch of fame as a TV exercise instructor; in a nod to his infectious personality, he was known as the "Jack LaLanne of Iowa." Before becoming mayor, he was the local YMCA executive director.

He was a part-time mayor, but did not feel limited by the job. In one interview, he told a reporter that he arrived at the office when he needed to -- "I don't have hours, as such" -- and took time off when he could -- "I go whenever I feel I want to."

"People will tell you that there's no time clock that Hazama punches," he said.

After leaving office, Hazama shuttled back and forth between Rochester and his home state of Hawaii. Even after holding public office, Hazama maintained a high public profile until he began to suffer from health issues.

Plans for Hazama's funeral will be announced by Ranfranz & Vine.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTER
What to read next
Rochester Public Transit
Local
Rochester buses again plan to provide warmth Thursday
Program allows people to seek shelter in city buses without paying fares.
January 05, 2022 04:42 PM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
high school boundaries.jpg
Local
Rochester high schoolers will be able to remain at their existing schools, despite upcoming boundary changes
Students who are in the fifth- and eighth-grades also should be able to remain in their existing schools, despite the boundary changes.
January 05, 2022 04:12 PM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts