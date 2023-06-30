Looking for those skyrockets? Answer Man knows where to enjoy the show

Oh, Wise and Patriotic One: The "'rockets' red glare" always stirs the patriotic cockles of my heart. But with the Fourth of July falling on a Tuesday this year, will "the bombs bursting in air" happen on Sunday, Tuesday, the preceding Saturday or the following weekend? Which night will be best for my "Ooooos" and "Ahhhhs" of enjoying fireworks on or around our nation's birthday? — Boom, Boom, Pow.

Dear Boom Boom,

Yep, we all love watching the sky light up. For me, it's like seeing that sparkle in folks' eyes when they learn some bit of truth from your friendly neighborhood Answer Man. But I digress.

Yes, while the holiday itself is on Tuesday — and folks who aren't taking the next day off will need to get up and go to work — you'll find fireworks pretty much most of those nights you've mentioned at some great locations across Southeast Minnesota. To get the Fourth-one-one on when and where to enjoy some quality fireworks, I called upon one of my helpful minions. Here's what he found out:

Saturday, July 1

If you love the smell of high-octane exhaust mixed with the aroma of gunpowder in the air, then Deer Creek Speedway in Spring Valley, Minnesota, is the place to be. An early entrant on the fireworks tour, this annual pyrotechnics display comes on the heels of an evening full of racing at the race track south of Stewartville — if you've driven to Four Daughters, you've gone too far.

Cole Queensland, president and general manager at Deer Creek Speedway, said the fireworks generally start around 9:45 or 10 p.m. depending "on how the race night goes." The goal is to wait until it's dark but still get folks home at a decent hour. Queensland said the annual show is usually one of the larger ones in the area and, while he'd prefer people buy a ticket, enjoy the racing then wait around for the fireworks, he admits the show can be seen from quite the distance.

"It's a special night," Queensland said. "The modifieds will race for $2,000 to win."

Sounds like there's fireworks on the track as well as in the sky.

Monday, July 3

As part of its Island Block Party, Treasure Island Resort & Casino will feature a "star-spangled bash" that comes complete with Prince tribute band Chase & Ovation, food trucks and family-friendly activities all preceding one of the "biggest fireworks display around."

The block party, which is free to attend, begins at 5 p.m. Monday at The Lot at 5734 Sturgeon Lake Road,in Welch, Minnesota.

Tuesday, July 4

There are a couple of great annual fireworks displays on the big day itself.

In Rochester, the annual 4th Fest includes everything from a virtual pet parade — organizers are looking for photos of pets in patriotic garb — patriotic and traditional band music from the Rochester Community Band, music from The Lonesome Losers and, blasting off from Soldiers Field Park at around 10 p.m., fireworks.

Food and beverage vendors at the party include The Compadres, Infuzn Foods, Minne Street Rolls, True Smoke BBQ, Thai Garden, Flapdoodles, Minne "Snow" Da Shave Ice, Little Thistle Brewing Co., Thesis Beer Project. So, come for the patriotism and delicious eats then stay for the aerial display.

Find a place with good sight lines of Soldiers Field Park, and you can "Oooooo" and "Ahhhhh" the night away.

If you prefer your fireworks a little more "small town," one of the more unique experiences can be found in Wanamingo, Minnesota, where most folks drive toward town but pull off either on the side of Minnesota Highway 57 or 60, set up lawn chairs in the grass beside the road, and sit and wait.

Wanamingo City Administrator Mike Boulton said there are usually a couple of deputies in the vicinity directing traffic, and, frankly, the traffic in and out of town is gets pretty quiet by 10 p.m. when the fireworks take flight.

"People are familiar enough with it," Boulton said.

After the show, the roundabout at the intersection of the two highways generally sends folks back the way they came, and the town gets back to normal by the time the smoke has cleared.

Saturday, July 8

One of the final fireworks shows during the week of Independence Day is actually part of Mazeppa Daze in Mazeppa, Minnesota.

City Administrator Karl Nahrgang said the fireworks comes in two parts and remains one of the more unique displays for an odd hands-on reason.

So, during a break in the Mazeppa Daze street dance on Friday, July 7, "one or two volleys" of fireworks will light the sky. This is a preview of the next night's big show, which is one of the — if not the only — hand-lit fireworks displays in Southeast Minnesota. Nahrgang said the city's fire department has several members who have been trained and licensed to shoot them off without using an electronic board to time the firing of the canisters.

Mazeppa firefighters load and light the fireworks for the Mazeppa Daze fireworks display Saturday, July 14, 2018, in Mazeppa. Post Bulletin file photo

Get a good view from above the ball fields that run along the Zumbro River south of Highway 60 in town. But pretty much anywhere in Mazeppa is a good view of the show.

So, Boom Boom, no matter which night you choose to stay up late, you'll find an explosive and bright show of patriotism in the sky.

Happy birthday, America.

