SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local

Los Jarritos reaches agreement with city officials

Compromise keeps restaurant open, but liquor off the table until April.

083021-LOS-JARRITOS-CAFE-05162.jpg
Los Jarritos Cafe Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Rochester. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Randy Petersen
By Randy Petersen
September 20, 2021 06:23 PM
Share

A Northwest Rochester restaurant reached an agreement with city officials to maintain its hours of operations Monday.

Los Jarritos Cafe, which operates in the Miracle Mile Shopping Center, faced having its hours cut following several police calls, two reportedly involving gunshots fired in the parking lot and allegations of serving alcohol to underage people.

RELATED: Los Jarritos Cafe probation decision delayed

A decision on the issue was delayed last month, giving city staff an opportunity to negotiate a compromise.

Jim McGeeney, an attorney for the business, said the owners have been working to turn things around and agree with suggested requirements related to a probationary period for the Los Jarritos liquor license.

ADVERTISEMENT

“They have been proactive in trying to prevent this activity,” he said of the actions that prompted police calls.

The agreement means Los Jarritos cannot seek a liquor license for serving alcohol for at least six months, and its staff will be required to attend alcohol server training provided by the Rochester Police Department.

Los Jarritos also must increase security after 10 p.m. and must also obtain permission from the city clerk’s office for any general entertainment activities outside normal restaurant operations.

The probationary liquor license status shall remain in place through March, and any violation of the agreement could result in the license being suspended or revoked.

The agreement received unanimous approval from the Rochester City Council.

“This seems to be a step in the right direction,” council member Nick Campion said.

What happened: The Rochester City Council approved a liquor license probation agreement with Los Jarritos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Why does this matter: The Northwest Rochester business could have had its hours reduced because of police calls and other concerns.

What's next: The restaurant will not be able to seek an extended license until April and must have staff attend alcohol server training conducted by the Rochester Police Department.

Related Topics: GOVERNMENT AND POLITICSROCHESTEROLMSTED COUNTYROCHESTER CITY COUNCIL
What to read next
Police lights crash report
Local
Kenyon man injured in single vehicle crash in Goodhue County
A 2020 Buick Encore was southbound on Highway 56 when it went off the road to the west, vaulted a driveway and rolled.
January 05, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Fatal Crash graphic
Local
Canton man killed in crash with semi Tuesday
Leon Ernest Simpson, 63, died following the Jan. 4, 2022, crash.
January 05, 2022 11:54 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
DanielandDarylJohnson
Local
Austin man and his father charged in U.S. Capitol riot plead guilty
Daniel Johnson and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in D.C. to charges of civil disorder.
January 05, 2022 11:13 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Listen: Rochester YMCA to close by the end of the month
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
January 05, 2022 05:58 AM
 · 
By  Andrew Link