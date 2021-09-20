Los Jarritos reaches agreement with city officials

A Northwest Rochester restaurant reached an agreement with city officials to maintain its hours of operations Monday.

Los Jarritos Cafe, which operates in the Miracle Mile Shopping Center, faced having its hours cut following several police calls, two reportedly involving gunshots fired in the parking lot and allegations of serving alcohol to underage people.

A decision on the issue was delayed last month, giving city staff an opportunity to negotiate a compromise.

Jim McGeeney, an attorney for the business, said the owners have been working to turn things around and agree with suggested requirements related to a probationary period for the Los Jarritos liquor license.

“They have been proactive in trying to prevent this activity,” he said of the actions that prompted police calls.

The agreement means Los Jarritos cannot seek a liquor license for serving alcohol for at least six months, and its staff will be required to attend alcohol server training provided by the Rochester Police Department.

Los Jarritos also must increase security after 10 p.m. and must also obtain permission from the city clerk’s office for any general entertainment activities outside normal restaurant operations.

The probationary liquor license status shall remain in place through March, and any violation of the agreement could result in the license being suspended or revoked.

The agreement received unanimous approval from the Rochester City Council.

“This seems to be a step in the right direction,” council member Nick Campion said.

