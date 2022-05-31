Lourdes High School Class of 2022: Top Graduates

Graduation list publishing schedule May 31: Lourdes High School & Schaeffer Academy June 1: Century High School June 2: John Marshall High School June 3: Mayo High School All lists will be published in the Saturday, June 4, Post Bulletin print edition.

Lindsey Birch

Lindsey Birch. Contributed

Parents: Jenni and Yony Birch; Academic achievements and activities: National Honor Society, Honor Roll, Varsity Soccer (Captain), MN Thunder Academy Soccer ENCL. Lindsey will attend the University of Nebraska-Omaha majoring in Kinesiology and will play Division I soccer.

Easton Blissenbach

Easton Blissenbach. Contributed

Parents: Karen Vangsness-Allen and Dave Blissenbach; Academic achievements and activities: National Honor Society, Varsity Tennis, Band, Adopt a Highway, Band small group contest - Best in Site. He volunteers at his church doing various activities throughout the year. Easton will attend the University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire and will major in Microbiology.

Kyle Dervin

Kyle Dervin. Contributed

Parents: Jenny and Jim Dervin; Academic achievements and activities: National Honor Society, National Merit Commended Student, AP Scholar, Varsity Basketball, Student Council, Future Leaders in Medicine, Student Ambassadors, WHO Club and CAM Club. He has volunteered with the Adopt a Highway Program and Volunteers at Pax Christi Church. Kyle will major in Neuroscience at the University of Arizona.

Anna Fillmore

Anna Fillmore. Contributed

Parents: Melanie and Jonathan Fillmore; Academic achievements and activities: National Honor Society (VP), Student Council, Cheer Team, Eagle Eye School Newspaper. She has volunteered with the Mayo Clinic Young Volunteers, The Exchange, Channel One and The Landing. Anna will attend Utah State University and major in Communications and Entrepreneurship.

Catherine Gilman

Catherine Gilman. Contributed

Parents: Lisa and Gregory Gilman; Academic achievements and activities: National Honor Society (VP), Center Street Singers, CAM Club, Who Club, Tomorrow Club, MSHSL small group contest - Best in Site, Student Ambassadors, Varsity Volleyball (Captain), Triple A Award Nominee. Her volunteer efforts include: Rochester Swim Club activities, Adopt a Family and St. Pius Church Activities. Catherine will major in Architecture at Iowa State University.

Seth Haight

Seth Haight. Contributed/Neal Abbott Film & Photography

Parents: Tammy and Tom Haight; Academic achievements and activities: National Honor Society, Science Student of the Year, Varsity Baseball, Varsity Football and Eucharistic Ministers. Volunteer efforts include: Tee it up for the Troops, Cookd for Kids, WHO Club and he is an usher at Holy Spirit Church. Seth will attend the University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire and major in Nursing.

Maria Jerghiuta

Maria Jerghiuta. Contributed

Parents: Loredana and Dan Jerghiuta; Academic achievements and activities: National Honor Society, AP Scholar with Distinction, MN ALA Girls State Delegate, UM Talented Youth Math Program Student, Debate Team (Captain) Eagle Eye School Newspaper, OMC Youth Commission Executive Committee, Mayor’s Youth Council and Bella Voce Choir. Her service efforts include: Mayo Clinic Young Volunteers, and the Red Lake Fundraiser. Maria will major in Economics at Northeastern University in Boston.

Ethan Leeser

Ethan Leeser. Contributed

Parents: Amy and Travis Leeser; Academic achievements and activities: National Merit Commended Student, National Honor Society, Honor Roll, AP Scholar and Varsity Tennis. His volunteer efforts include: Adopt-a-Highway Cleanup, and Feed My Starving Children. Ethan will attend the University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire and major in Mathematics.

Evan Leeser

Evan Leeser. Contributed

Parents: Teresa and Brett Leeser; Academic achievements and activities: National Honor Society, Varsity Soccer, One Act Play, Fall Play, Spring Musical, Lego Robotics and Mock Car Crash. Volunteer efforts include various activities at Holy Spirit Church and Adopt a Highway. Evan will attend St. Cloud State University and major in Mechanical Engineering.

Sam Schmall

Samuel Schmall. Contributed

Parents: Kelly and Stephen Schmall; Academic achievements and activities: National Honors Society (Secretary), Winter Drumline, Marching Band, Debate Team (Captain), Jazz Band, Pep Band, CAM Club, and Future Leaders in Medicine. His volunteer efforts include: Various activities at Assisi Heights. Sam will major in Political Science at the University of Minnesota, Duluth.

Noah Shedivy

Noah Shedivy. Contributed

Parents: Susan and David Shedivy; Academic achievements and activities include: National Honor Society, Future Leaders in Medicine, Varsity Football, Student Council, CAM Club, WHO Club. Volunteer Efforts include: American Cancer Society, Hope Lodge, Salvation Army, Tee it Up for the Troops and Friends of the Poor Walk. Noah will attend Arizona State University and will major in Neuroscience and Cognitive Science.

Sam Stanley

Samuel Stanley. Contributed

Parents: Beth and Ed Stanley; Academic achievements and activities include: National Honors Society, AP Scholar, Varsity Football, Varsity Baseball, Student Council, CAM Club, and Future Leaders in Medicine. His volunteer efforts include: Tee it up for the Troops, Ronald McDonald House, Friends of the Poor Walk and at Assisi Heights. Sam will attend the University of Minnesota, Carlson School of Management and major in Finance.

Eric Waldbillig

Eric Waldbillig. Contributed

Parents: Polly and Jeff Waldbillig; Academic achievements and activities include: National Honor Society, Music Student of the Year, Math Student of the Year and Kiwanis Student of the Month in (November), Marching Band, Math League, Jazz Band, One Act Play, Winter Drumline and Pep Band. His volunteer efforts include: NHS Cook for Kids and Highway Clean up, and he is a small group leader in his church. Eric will attend the University of St. Thomas and major in Actuarial Science.

Kayli Zelinske-Mader

Mader Zelinske. Contributed

Parent: Jessica Zelinske; Academic achievements and activities include: National Honor Society, Honor Roll, Varsity Baseball Manager, Cheer Team and WHO Club. She volunteers with the Mayo Clinic Young Volunteers, Paws and Claws and the Youth Ministry at Eagle Brook. Kaylie will attend St. Mary’s of Notre Dame and major in Biological Sciences.