Lourdes High School Class of 2023: Top Graduates

Elizabeth Baudhuin

Elizabeth Baudhuin Contributed / Lourdes High School

Parents: Linnea and Robert Baudhuin

Academic Achievements and Activities: National Honor Society (Vice President), We Help Others (WHO) Club Leader, Choices Always Matter (CAM) Club Leader, Student Council (Vice President), Varsity Soccer (captain), Student Ambassador, Campus Ministry Leader, Kairos Retreat Leader, Future Leaders in Medicine Club, Tomorrow Club, Cultural Exchange Club, Varsity Track and Field, Rochester Nordic Ski Team, Debate Team, Art Club, Alpine Ski Club.

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Paws and Claws, Festival of Trees, Ronald McDonald House, Bear Creek, Red Cross, St. Vincent De Paul Society, Assisi Heights, RCS Fish Fry and Catholic Charities.

Future Plans: University of Wisconsin-Madison, majoring in biochemistry.

Grace Buntrock

Grace Buntrock Contributed / Lourdes High School

Parents: Martha and James Buntrock

Academic Achievements and Activities: Varsity Soccer (captain), Varsity Track and Field (captain), National Honors Society (secretary), Tomorrow Club, Choices Always Matter (CAM) Club, We Help Others (WHO) Club.

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Christmas Anonymous, Vacation Bible School, Knights of Columbus Tootsie Roll Drive, Hiawatha Homes Festival of Trees, Operation One More, Bear Creek Cookie Classic and the Jeremiah Program's Cook for Kids.

Future Plans: College of Saint Benedict, majoring in biology

Abigail Clasemann

Abby Clasemann Contributed / Lourdes High School

Parents: Heidi and Chad Clasemann

Academic Achievements and Activities: National Merit Finalist, Section leader, Marching and Concert Band, Winter Drumline, Highlighters Jazz Band, Yearbook, Theatre, Campus Ministry, Math League, National Honors Society, Minnesota All-State Concert Band, Honor Band/Jazz Band

Community Service/Volunteer Work: various activities at her church and lifeguard for Rochester Special Olympic Swim Team

Future Plans: Majoring in mathematics with a minor in music at Gustavus Adolphus College

Greta Deick

Greta Deick Contributed / Lourdes High School

Parents: Brenda and Steven Deick

Academic Achievements and Activities: National Honors Society, Rotary Leadership Youth Award, Varsity Cross Country (captain), Varsity Track and Field, Center Street Singers, One Act Play, Rochester Varsity Nordic Ski (captain)

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Liturgical Choir/Cantor, Cardboard City, Retreat leader, mission trips

Future Plans: Majoring in psychology and minoring in Spanish at Iowa State University

John Fritzjunker

John Fritzjunker Contributed / Lourdes High School

Parents: Karen and John Fritzjunker

Academic Achievements and Activities: National Honor Society, Varsity Soccer, Varsity Golf, Basketball, Track and Field, Campus Ministry, Engineering Club, Choices Always Matter (CAM) Club, Engineering Club.

Community Serivce/Volunteer Work: various activities at church throughout the year, Eagle Scout Award Boy Scouts, Christmas Anonymous, and Festival of Trees.

Future Plans: Majoring in aerospace engineering at Missouri University of Science and Technology

Amelia Gossman

Amelia Gossman Contributed / Lourdes High School

Parents: Molly and Dan Gossman

Academic Achievements and Activities: Varsity Soccer, Varsity Track and Field, Student Ambassadors, National Honor Society and WHO (We Help Others) Club.

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Paws and Claws, Dorothy Day House and Community Food Response

Future Plans: Colorado State University, majoring in environmental science

Eli Haight

Eli Haight Contributed / Lourdes High School

Parents: Tammy and Tom Haight

Academic Achievements and Activities: Varsity Football, Varsity Baseball, Wrestling, and National Honors Society

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Tee It Up For the Troops, Powers Ventures, Jeremiah Project, St. Vincent de Paul Society, and various activities at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

Future Plans: University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, majoring in Wildlife Ecology and Management

Sadie Johnston

Sadie Johnston Contributed / Lourdes High School

Parents: Jean Schultz and Michael Johnston

Academic Achievements and Activities: Clarinet section leader, Pep, Marching and Concert Band; National Honor Society (president); Cheer Team (Captain); Hi-Lighters Jazz Band; Winter Drumline; Yearbook club; Eagle Eye Newspaper; AP Scholar and Kiwanis Student of the Month - Language

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Silver & Bronze Award Girl Scout, Bear Creek Services Cookie Classic, Pax Christi Child Care Program and altar serving at the Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist

Future Plans: Majoring in marketing with a minor in Spanish and/or International Development Studies at the University of Notre Dame

Nicole Lindeen

Nicole Lindeen Contributed / Lourdes High School

Parents: Steph and Kevin Lindeen

Academic Achievements and Activities: Varsity Soccer, Student Council (President), Choir, Basketball Mgr, Baseball Mgr, Choices Always Matter Club, WHO (We Help Others) Club, Tomorrow Club, National Honor Society, Student Ambassador

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Vacation Bible School, Family Services, Ronald McDonald House, Disability Solutions, Feed My Starving Children, Pax Christi Church, "Operation One More" food drive, Cook for Kids, Bear Creek Services, Salvation Army

Future Plans: Viterbo University, majoring in nursing

Kira Nelson

Kira Nelson Contributed / Lourdes High School

Parents: Michelle and Kim Nelson

Academic Achievements and Activities: Trumpet section leader, Marching Band; Jazz Band; Winter Drumline; Yearbook; National Honors Society

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch, Cook for Kids, NHS Highway Clean up

Future Plans: majoring in film and television at DePaul University

Allison Ritter

Allison Ritter Contributed / Lourdes High School

Parents: Amy Wyers and Matthew Ritter

Academic Achievements and Activities: Varsity Volleyball (Captain), Varsity Basketball, and Varsity Softball (Captain), Minnesota STIX Club Softball, Future Leaders in Medicine Club, Tomorrow Club, Clay for a Cause Club (leader), We Help Others (WHO) Club, Choices Always Matter (CAM) Club, Preschool Paraprofessional, National Honor Society

Community Service/Volunteer Work: various activities at Pax Christi Church, Adopt a Highway, Cook for Kids, Eagle Open Golf Tournament, Ethics Day

Future Plans: College of Saint Benedict, majoring in biology

Salvatora Sitenga

Salvatora Sitenga Contributed / Lourdes High School

Parents: Kristine and Garret Sitenga

Academic Achievements and Activities: Marching Band, Highlighters Jazz Band, Concert Band, Golf, Class President (Freshmen and Sophomore Year), National Honor Society, AP Scholar, Kiwanis Student of the Month for science

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Childcare at Pax Christi and Cook for Kids.

Future Plans: St. Olaf College to major in biology

Grace Skinner

Grace Skinner Contributed / Lourdes High School

Parent: Jill Ludowese-Skinner

Academic Achievements and Activities: National Honor Society, Varsity Basketball (Captain), Varsity Volleyball (Captain), Student Ambassador

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Operation One More, Lourdes Foundation Fish Fry

Future Plans: College of Saint Benedict, majoring in nursing

Xavier Stevermer

Xavier Stevermer Contributed / Lourdes High School

Parents: Annie and Greg Stevermer

Academic Achievements and Activities: National Honor Society, National Merit Commended Student, Varsity Soccer, Math League, Campus Ministry, Ski Club, Kiwanis Student of the Month

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Christmas Anonymous and Pax Christi confirmation catechist

Future Plans: Double majoring in cybersecurity and philosophy at Saint Mary’s University

Elizabeth Wetzel

Elizabeth Wetzel Contributed / Lourdes High School

Parents: Karen and Dan Wetzel

Academic Achievements and Activities: National Honors Society, Varsity Football, and violin.

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Feed My Starving Children, elderly care assistant, volunteer pet sitting

Future Plans: Majoring in civil engineering at Iowa State University

Ryann Witter

Ryann Witter Contributed / Lourdes High School

Parents: Amy and Lee Witter

Academic Achievements and Activities: Lourdes Girls Tennis Team (captain), Lourdes Track and Field Team, Student Council (secretary), We Help Others (WHO) Club (leader), National Honors Society, Choices Always Matter (CAM) Club, Tomorrow Club, Campus Ministry, Future Leaders in Medicine Club, Kairos Retreat Leader, National Honors Society.

Community Service/Volunteer Work: Eucharistic Minister at Church of the Resurrection, Operation Hometown Gratitude, Bear Creek, Operation One More Organizer, Jeremiah Program ‘Cook for Kids’, Festival of Trees Volunteer, Catholic Charities Fundraiser Coordinator, Ronald McDonald House

Future Plans: Carleton College, majoring in biology