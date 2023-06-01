Lourdes High School Class of 2023: Top Graduates
Elizabeth Baudhuin
Parents: Linnea and Robert Baudhuin
Academic Achievements and Activities: National Honor Society (Vice President), We Help Others (WHO) Club Leader, Choices Always Matter (CAM) Club Leader, Student Council (Vice President), Varsity Soccer (captain), Student Ambassador, Campus Ministry Leader, Kairos Retreat Leader, Future Leaders in Medicine Club, Tomorrow Club, Cultural Exchange Club, Varsity Track and Field, Rochester Nordic Ski Team, Debate Team, Art Club, Alpine Ski Club.
Community Service/Volunteer Work: Paws and Claws, Festival of Trees, Ronald McDonald House, Bear Creek, Red Cross, St. Vincent De Paul Society, Assisi Heights, RCS Fish Fry and Catholic Charities.
Future Plans: University of Wisconsin-Madison, majoring in biochemistry.
Grace Buntrock
Parents: Martha and James Buntrock
Academic Achievements and Activities: Varsity Soccer (captain), Varsity Track and Field (captain), National Honors Society (secretary), Tomorrow Club, Choices Always Matter (CAM) Club, We Help Others (WHO) Club.
Community Service/Volunteer Work: Christmas Anonymous, Vacation Bible School, Knights of Columbus Tootsie Roll Drive, Hiawatha Homes Festival of Trees, Operation One More, Bear Creek Cookie Classic and the Jeremiah Program's Cook for Kids.
Future Plans: College of Saint Benedict, majoring in biology
Abigail Clasemann
Parents: Heidi and Chad Clasemann
Academic Achievements and Activities: National Merit Finalist, Section leader, Marching and Concert Band, Winter Drumline, Highlighters Jazz Band, Yearbook, Theatre, Campus Ministry, Math League, National Honors Society, Minnesota All-State Concert Band, Honor Band/Jazz Band
Community Service/Volunteer Work: various activities at her church and lifeguard for Rochester Special Olympic Swim Team
Future Plans: Majoring in mathematics with a minor in music at Gustavus Adolphus College
Greta Deick
Parents: Brenda and Steven Deick
Academic Achievements and Activities: National Honors Society, Rotary Leadership Youth Award, Varsity Cross Country (captain), Varsity Track and Field, Center Street Singers, One Act Play, Rochester Varsity Nordic Ski (captain)
Community Service/Volunteer Work: Liturgical Choir/Cantor, Cardboard City, Retreat leader, mission trips
Future Plans: Majoring in psychology and minoring in Spanish at Iowa State University
John Fritzjunker
Parents: Karen and John Fritzjunker
Academic Achievements and Activities: National Honor Society, Varsity Soccer, Varsity Golf, Basketball, Track and Field, Campus Ministry, Engineering Club, Choices Always Matter (CAM) Club, Engineering Club.
Community Serivce/Volunteer Work: various activities at church throughout the year, Eagle Scout Award Boy Scouts, Christmas Anonymous, and Festival of Trees.
Future Plans: Majoring in aerospace engineering at Missouri University of Science and Technology
Amelia Gossman
Parents: Molly and Dan Gossman
Academic Achievements and Activities: Varsity Soccer, Varsity Track and Field, Student Ambassadors, National Honor Society and WHO (We Help Others) Club.
Community Service/Volunteer Work: Paws and Claws, Dorothy Day House and Community Food Response
Future Plans: Colorado State University, majoring in environmental science
Eli Haight
Parents: Tammy and Tom Haight
Academic Achievements and Activities: Varsity Football, Varsity Baseball, Wrestling, and National Honors Society
Community Service/Volunteer Work: Tee It Up For the Troops, Powers Ventures, Jeremiah Project, St. Vincent de Paul Society, and various activities at Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
Future Plans: University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, majoring in Wildlife Ecology and Management
Sadie Johnston
Parents: Jean Schultz and Michael Johnston
Academic Achievements and Activities: Clarinet section leader, Pep, Marching and Concert Band; National Honor Society (president); Cheer Team (Captain); Hi-Lighters Jazz Band; Winter Drumline; Yearbook club; Eagle Eye Newspaper; AP Scholar and Kiwanis Student of the Month - Language
Community Service/Volunteer Work: Silver & Bronze Award Girl Scout, Bear Creek Services Cookie Classic, Pax Christi Child Care Program and altar serving at the Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist
Future Plans: Majoring in marketing with a minor in Spanish and/or International Development Studies at the University of Notre Dame
Nicole Lindeen
Parents: Steph and Kevin Lindeen
Academic Achievements and Activities: Varsity Soccer, Student Council (President), Choir, Basketball Mgr, Baseball Mgr, Choices Always Matter Club, WHO (We Help Others) Club, Tomorrow Club, National Honor Society, Student Ambassador
Community Service/Volunteer Work: Vacation Bible School, Family Services, Ronald McDonald House, Disability Solutions, Feed My Starving Children, Pax Christi Church, "Operation One More" food drive, Cook for Kids, Bear Creek Services, Salvation Army
Future Plans: Viterbo University, majoring in nursing
Kira Nelson
Parents: Michelle and Kim Nelson
Academic Achievements and Activities: Trumpet section leader, Marching Band; Jazz Band; Winter Drumline; Yearbook; National Honors Society
Community Service/Volunteer Work: Ironwood Springs Christian Ranch, Cook for Kids, NHS Highway Clean up
Future Plans: majoring in film and television at DePaul University
Allison Ritter
Parents: Amy Wyers and Matthew Ritter
Academic Achievements and Activities: Varsity Volleyball (Captain), Varsity Basketball, and Varsity Softball (Captain), Minnesota STIX Club Softball, Future Leaders in Medicine Club, Tomorrow Club, Clay for a Cause Club (leader), We Help Others (WHO) Club, Choices Always Matter (CAM) Club, Preschool Paraprofessional, National Honor Society
Community Service/Volunteer Work: various activities at Pax Christi Church, Adopt a Highway, Cook for Kids, Eagle Open Golf Tournament, Ethics Day
Future Plans: College of Saint Benedict, majoring in biology
Salvatora Sitenga
Parents: Kristine and Garret Sitenga
Academic Achievements and Activities: Marching Band, Highlighters Jazz Band, Concert Band, Golf, Class President (Freshmen and Sophomore Year), National Honor Society, AP Scholar, Kiwanis Student of the Month for science
Community Service/Volunteer Work: Childcare at Pax Christi and Cook for Kids.
Future Plans: St. Olaf College to major in biology
Grace Skinner
Parent: Jill Ludowese-Skinner
Academic Achievements and Activities: National Honor Society, Varsity Basketball (Captain), Varsity Volleyball (Captain), Student Ambassador
Community Service/Volunteer Work: Operation One More, Lourdes Foundation Fish Fry
Future Plans: College of Saint Benedict, majoring in nursing
Xavier Stevermer
Parents: Annie and Greg Stevermer
Academic Achievements and Activities: National Honor Society, National Merit Commended Student, Varsity Soccer, Math League, Campus Ministry, Ski Club, Kiwanis Student of the Month
Community Service/Volunteer Work: Christmas Anonymous and Pax Christi confirmation catechist
Future Plans: Double majoring in cybersecurity and philosophy at Saint Mary’s University
Elizabeth Wetzel
Parents: Karen and Dan Wetzel
Academic Achievements and Activities: National Honors Society, Varsity Football, and violin.
Community Service/Volunteer Work: Feed My Starving Children, elderly care assistant, volunteer pet sitting
Future Plans: Majoring in civil engineering at Iowa State University
Ryann Witter
Parents: Amy and Lee Witter
Academic Achievements and Activities: Lourdes Girls Tennis Team (captain), Lourdes Track and Field Team, Student Council (secretary), We Help Others (WHO) Club (leader), National Honors Society, Choices Always Matter (CAM) Club, Tomorrow Club, Campus Ministry, Future Leaders in Medicine Club, Kairos Retreat Leader, National Honors Society.
Community Service/Volunteer Work: Eucharistic Minister at Church of the Resurrection, Operation Hometown Gratitude, Bear Creek, Operation One More Organizer, Jeremiah Program ‘Cook for Kids’, Festival of Trees Volunteer, Catholic Charities Fundraiser Coordinator, Ronald McDonald House
Future Plans: Carleton College, majoring in biology
