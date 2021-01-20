Lourdes to shift to in-person classes; tuition freeze announced

Lourdes High School will shift from a hybrid learning platform to full in-person classes starting Feb. 1, officials with Rochester Catholic Schools announced today.

Catholic school leaders also announced a tuition freeze for families at all five campuses for the upcoming 2021-22 school year.

"Over the past several months, RCS has implemented and managed various learning platforms at each of our schools to provide the safest and best experience for our students," John Wald, co-chair of the RCS Board, said in a statement issued today. "We remain committed to providing in-person learning as much as possible while holding the health and well-being of our community at the forefront."

RELATED: Rochester Public Schools expects to receive an additional $9 million in federal funding

RCS is made up of five campuses: Lourdes, Holy Spirit Catholic School (pre-K through 5), St. Francis of Assisi School (pre-K through 8), St. Pius X School (pre-K through five) and Co-Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Middle School (6-8). The four elementary and middle school campuses currently offer in-person learning.

ADVERTISEMENT

RCS officials said the schools will be prepared to adjust their learning models "at any point deemed necessary" as they monitor COVID-19 cases following Olmsted County Public Health requirements.

RCS' emphasis on in-person learning is in contrast to the way Rochester Public Schools has handled student learning during the pandemic. Most public school students are learning from home through a distance-learning model.

The RCS announcement also comes a day after impatient public school parents and students held a rally to protest the Rochester School Board's go-slow approach toward restoring in-person learning in the public schools.

Currently, only students in kindergarten through second grade in the public schools are using a hybrid model, in which the week is divided between distance and in-person learning. Grades 3-5 will make the shift in two weeks. It's not clear when public school students in the middle and high school grades will shift to hybrid or in-person learning.

RCS officials were unavailable for comment.

In their statement, RCS said the decision to freeze tuition was made in recognition of the pandemic-fueled instability families have experienced over the past 10 months. Enrollment for the 2021-22 school year begins on Feb. 1.

"We understand the hardships many of our families are facing and are devoted to our mission of providing a quality, faith-filled education for all of our students," said Monica Steinmetz, RCS director of admissions.