We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Sunday, September 25

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

News | Local
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Luke Bryan Farm Tour stop acts as fundraiser for Dover-Eyota students

Rachel Thoma and volunteers opened up the Dover-Eyota Elementary School parking lot to Luke Bryan concertgoers, with money raised going to the Spanish club's trip to Ecuador this summer.

luke bryan farm tour
Rachel Thoma (right) greets a driver who parks in the Dover-Eyota Elementary School parking lot before Luke Bryan's Farm Tour concert in Eyota, Minn., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.
Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
September 25, 2022 01:35 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

EYOTA, Minn. – Rachel Thoma braved a windy Saturday afternoon to stand in the Dover-Eyota Elementary School parking lot to sell $20 parking spaces to Luke Bryan Farm Tour concertgoers.

The Gar-lin Dairy Farm, which hosted Bryan’s tour stop in Eyota, is a little over a mile from the elementary school. When Dover-Eyota Public Schools Superintendent Jeremy Frie learned of the concert, he knew it was an opportunity to raise money for the school district.

Also Read
Eyota - Olmsted County map.png
Local
Eyota crash injures 5 on Friday afternoon
A driver and passengers from both cars had non-life threatening injuries.
September 23, 2022 10:25 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
Hermann1.jpg
Local
Shed fire in northeast Rochester Tuesday morning causes more than $150k in damage
The fire broke out before 7 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, and required mutual aid tankers from Dover and Eyota fire departments.
September 21, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe

After conversations between staff members, Frie and school board member Heather Duellman, it was decided the funds raised from the 100-plus parking spots available would be donated to Thoma and her Spanish club’s trip to Ecuador.

The funds will be allocated for the Spanish club, but students don’t have to be a member of the club to join on the trip. Thoma understands that learning a different language is difficult and can be intimidating, so the trip is open to all high school students.

“Really, I just want to get these kids out of rural Eyota, Minnesota, and show them the bigger, wider world,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The club traveled to Costa Rica this past summer, and to Spain twice before that. It’s a cultural immersion for students.

“This is more just that other people live differently than you,” Thoma said. “It’s fun to see them out of their element, try new experiences and seeing just the way the different personalities come out.”

Braving the elements

Speaking of braving the windy Saturday, Gar-lin Dairy Farm was still packed with 20,000 people despite the whipping wind and chill that overtook the open field. People huddled in the general admission standing only sections, in front of the section marked for those who brought lawn chairs.

Multiple concertgoers were equipped with fleece blankets to protect from the elements.

luke bryan farm tour
The stage set up for Luke Bryan's Farm Tour stop in Eyota, Minn., Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022.
Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin

Jameson Rodgers kicked off the show with “Cold Beer Calling My Name” – a song normally dueted with Luke Combs – and his debut hit “Some Girls.”

The Peach Pickers hit the stage next, a songwriting group made up of Rhett Akins, Ben Hayslip and Dallas Davidson – or “some of Luke Bryan’s favorite people,” according to the DJ. Riley Green followed the group, and he performed everything from 2017 single “Georgia Time” to “That Was Us,” from the 2021 album “Behind the Bar,” and crowd favorite “I Wish Grandpas Never Died.”

Finally, at 9:40 p.m., Luke Bryan took the stage with opening number “I Don’t Want This Night to End.” Other hits included “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day” and latest single “Country On.” He brought Rodgers back on stage to sing a song Rodgers co-wrote, “Born Here Live Here Die Here.” Green made his way to the stage after, singing popular country hits, including Tim McGraw’s “Where the Green Grass Grows.”

The entire point of Bryan’s Farm Tour, though, is to honor farmers across the country. The Allen family was honored on stage with a check from Bayer to support the dairy farm’s work.

Related Topics: ARTS & ENTERTAINMENTMUSICDOVER-EYOTA
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Campus News graphic logo
Local
Campus News: Graduates, President's and Dean's lists honorees
Summer 2022 graduates, President's and Dean's lists, Spring 2022 Dean's list and Fall 2021 Dean's list.
September 24, 2022 07:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
01-091221-MED-CITY-MARATHON-6345.JPG
Local
Silver Lake Park being considered for historic designation
A public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday for input related to potential status change for park that is the subject of a proposed plan for a series of updates.
September 24, 2022 12:30 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Rochester Public Utilities RPU logo
Local
Rochester water rate study points to reduction of planned increase
Rochester's Public Utility Board is slated to review a new water rate study, which estimates how much revenue is required to cover service costs.
September 24, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
IMG_9207.JPG
Local
Rochester Public Schools shortens high school lunch hour
With one possible exception, Rochester's high schools had the longest lunch period in the state, according to an RPS official.
September 24, 2022 09:00 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer